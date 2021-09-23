My time at Northwestern University has involved many of the same impassioned demonstrations and protests that have occurred around the country. I shared my peers’ outrage surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others. I studied the racial profiling of young Black adults in our criminal justice system, knowing that change was necessary. However, I often felt uncomfortable with some of the more incendiary calls and slogans, such as the #AllCopsAreBastards movement that trended across social media platforms, or the shameless personal insults hurled at our university president outside of his home. I objected to the rocks and fireworks thrown at local police officers attempting to contain the crowd.

Designed to help college students explore career options, my summer internship experience in the Massachusetts District Court system did more — it taught me some fundamental truths about the importance of restoring informed and civil debate on college campuses.

I seldom felt comfortable voicing these thoughts on campus. I believed I would be called a racist and that neither my professors nor my peers were interested in a thoughtful discussion of the role of law enforcement or the courts. I’ve become convinced that the principal activity around campus social justice protests of shouting from opposite ends of the void will not provide the problem-solving required for the complicated problems I observed this summer. A toxic climate is created on campus when students surround themselves only with like-minded people, creating an environment where others who disagree feel uncomfortable sharing their views. Moreover, the dedicated public servants I met this summer need the best and brightest, like my classmates at Northwestern, to set aside simple slogans to tackle the extraordinarily complicated social and criminal justice issues I witnessed this summer.

Throughout my time spent in the Berkshire County Court system, I observed and interacted with many people who directly contradict the stereotypes, particularly those of police officers. Every day, I observed at least one Section 35 petition, a desperate attempt by a member of the community, most often a parent, to intervene and civilly commit a loved one so that they could be evaluated by a doctor and recommended for a treatment program for alcohol or substance use disorder. The complexity of solving these situations weighed heavily on the families and the judges, court officials, and police officers who became engaged in the process. The court system relies heavily on the local police force to bring some of these individuals into court to begin this process of last resort. As in many desperate situations I observed, police are on the front lines of initiating the process of our justice and public health systems.

A bright spot of my experience was meeting the well-educated, dedicated public servants working tirelessly to address these issues even when solutions seemed elusive. The justices, assistant district attorneys, public defense counsel, and police all surprised me with their balanced and thoughtful views of the system. I often found myself wishing their stories could be told to my self-assured peers at Northwestern.

This was especially true when I encountered a state trooper who shared his story of how he detoured from law school and toward law enforcement. His experience should resonate with my peers, most of whom also believe college and graduate school costs are too steep. This officer, close in age to me, shared that he was planning to attend law school. The economic reality of paying for law school, however, combined with the differential pay between a newly graduated law student and a state trooper, drove him to take the police exam and accept a spot in the State Police Academy.

What I took away from our conversation was a deeper understanding of the distortions of stereotyping and the importance of not forming opinions before meeting and listening to the varied people taking on the many challenging jobs in our society. That trooper and many of my friends on campus would find a lot to agree on if they could find it within themselves to have a civil conversation. I worry that on campus we’re losing the ability to listen to one another at a time when our country needs that skill most.

Preserving a thriving democracy remains one of the core tenets of higher education. Having informed discussions with those you do not agree with on every issue is a learned skill and one I am returning to campus determined to use more often this year. I will also be fueled by a deeper understanding of the complexity of the criminal justice and policing issues facing our communities. It is necessary for those of us privileged to receive the best education in America to engage with one another. We must find creative solutions to these issues that go well beyond trite slogans.

Lauren Hunt is a junior at Northwestern University and was a summer intern for the Berkshire County District Court.