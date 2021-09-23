Alex Guerrero weighs in on how Bill Belichick treated Tom Brady: ‘He never evolved’

“Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw [50] touchdowns,” Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran . “I think that’s a pretty good year.”

Earlier this week, Tom Brady Sr. unleashed his own take on how he thinks Belichick viewed his son prior to Brady’s departure as a free agent in 2020.

With Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium rapidly approaching — the Buccaneers travel to New England for a Week 4 Sunday night matchup with the Patriots on Oct. 3 — discussion of his relationship with Bill Belichick has already ramped up.

The latest from Brady’s circle to speak out is his personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Advertisement

Speaking with Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald, Guerrero described Brady Sr.’s opinion as “the emotions that were spoken by a loving father,” casting his own doubt on whether or not that was exactly how Brady himself felt.

“When you’re in your mid-40s, how often are you calling your dad to talk about your work?”

Guerrero also offered his thoughts on the Patriots’ coach treated the longtime quarterback.

According to Guerrero, a key Belichick principle — treating every player the same — didn’t fit Brady’s circumstances.

“I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted,” Guerrero told the Herald. “And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.

“He’s older, so he should be treated differently,” added Guerrero. “And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Guerrero didn’t feel that winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers brought a stronger feeling of, as Brady Sr. labeled it, “vindication.”

Advertisement

Guerrero said it “could have been a cool story” had Brady stayed in New England, but said that at this point, the 44-year-old quarterback is motivated purely by a desire to win, not by revenge.

“We have the drive and the will and the determination to win because we love winning.”