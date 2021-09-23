EMass prep football: BB&N’s Tyler Martin headlines Players to Watch

Ronan Hanafin, BB&N — His older brother, Shane Hanafin, is the team’s quarterback, but this 6-4, 200-pound junior wide receiver has been the recipient of offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Boston College.

Daimein Garcia, St. George’s — A 5-11, 220-pound senior linebacker and running back from Providence, Garcia has taken visits with Michigan and Michigan State. He led the Dragons in tackles, fumble recoveries, and tackles for a loss and was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2019.

Ty Chan, Lawrence Academy — A 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound offensive tackle from Lowell who played two seasons at Lowell High before transferring and reclassifying before the 2019 season, the senior is the top-ranked Massachusetts recruit in the Class of 2022 by both Rivals and 24/7 Sports. “His talent is second to none,” said coach Jason Swepson.

Henry Hasselbeck, Belmont Hill — We don’t know if he’ll start. But the son of former BC and NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is back after spending last year at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee playing for former Super Bowl champ Trent Dilfer. Hasselbeck has visited BC, Arizona, and Penn State.

Duncan MacDonald, Milton — A 6-6, 290-pound senior lineman, MacDonald has an offer from Columbia, as well as interest from UConn, Cornell, Dartmouth, UMass, and Rutgers.

Tyler Martin, BB&N — A starter since he was an eighth grader, the 6-2, 235-pound linebacker from Acton originally committed to Michigan as a middle schooler, but recently opted for Arizona, following Don Brown, the former Northeastern and UMass coach. He is rated as the No. 3 2022 prospect in the state by Rivals and No. 8 by 24/7 Sports.

Samuel Okunlola, Thayer — A havoc-wreaking 6-4, 220-pound senior defensive end from Brockton, Okunlola has more than 45 Division 1 offers, including from schools in each of the Power 5 conferences. Rivals has him as the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2022, while 24/7 Sports ranks him fifth.

Samson Okunlola, Thayer — The younger brother of Samuel, this 6-6, 295-pound junior lineman is the No. 2 Class of 2023 recruit according to both Rivals and 24/7 Sports. He also has more than 45 Division 1 offers, including schools in each of the Power 5 conferences.

Matt Ragan, Lawrence Academy — A top 3 recruit in the Class of 2022 according to 24/7 sports (No. 9 according to Rivals), Ragan is the son of former Boston College tight end John Ragan and younger brother of former Eagles lineman Sean Ragan. Matt is also committed to BC, choosing the Eagles over Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Duke.

Andrew Rappleyea, Milton — A 6-4, 220-pound tight end and younger brother of Wake Forest offensive lineman Allan Rappleyea, this junior already has offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan State, BC, and more.

Ryan Puglisi, Lawrence Academy — We mentioned LA was going to be a team to reckoned with this year. The 6-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback already has offers from BC, UMass, Ole Miss, and Temple.

Rayden Waweru, Brooks — A standout in 2019, the 6-0, 195-pound defensive back reclassified into the Class of 2023 and has offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Lafayette, Maine, Navy, Penn, URI, and Sacred Heart.

Sully Weidman, Dexter Southfield — A top 10 Class of 2022 prospect as rated by both Rivals (No. 5) and 24/7 Sports (No. 10), this 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle is already committed to West Virginia.

Javar Williams, Tabor — An equally impressive centerfielder for the Seawolves, the 6-1, 180-pound running back ran a 4.39 laser-timed 40 this summer and is receiving major Division 1 looks in both sports.