Braves’ Adam Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger a home runWednesday night.

Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It happened because Riley thought the ball had been caught.

With runners on first and third and one out, Duvall hit a deep flyball off Merrill Kelly. Arizona center fielder Jake McCarthy leaped near the wall, and the ball deflected off his glove and into the first row of seats.