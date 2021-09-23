Loaded with veterans, Bruins open camp with seemingly little roster room for prospects

“It’s tough, frustrating for young guys coming into a camp like this,” noted veteran left winger Brad Marchand. “You know, you feel like you’re ready, feel like you want to be in the NHL — no one wants to go back to junior or college or the minors — you want to make that jump.”

After a frenetic offseason buying spree by general manager Don Sweeney, who secured a handful of free agents in the open market, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room for young prospects to crack such an experienced lineup.

The Bruins varsity finally hit the ice Thursday for the first day of training camp in Brighton, with some 50 roster candidates splitting into two groups under the watchful eye of Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff.

But the challenge can be daunting, as the 33-year-old Marchand pointed out, when the lineup is heavy with NHL veterans with job security written into their contracts.

“We’ve got, what, 14 guys with one-ways up front?” he said, referring to contract status that demands players are paid their full NHL wage. “And 7-8 one-ways [on defense] and two or three goalies.”

Marchand, then age 20, attended his first varsity camp in the fall of 2008, and it was a season and a half before he cracked Claude Julien’s lineup as a fourth-liner.

“If you want to be realistic about it,” said Marchand, “it’s like 97 percent of guys start in the minors.”

A rare exception, of course, was Marchand’s stellar center, Patrice Bergeron, who graduated directly from junior hockey at age 18 to the Boston roster in the fall of 2003 under then-coach Mike Sullivan.

What’s a kid to do? By Marchand’s eye, survey the lineup, spot a vulnerable player, and attack.

“That’s what you do — find a guy you think you can push out, try to lean on him, try to take his spot,” he said. “The worst thing out of that is that you have a great camp and you’re the next guy that gets called up … and you’re kind of hoping for an injury at some point. It’s unfortunate, you don’t want to say that — but that’s how you get in this league.”

In July, Sweeney signed three forwards — Nick Folgino, Erik Haula, and Tomas Nosek — who were unrestricted free agents, all to one-way contracts. He also re-signed UFA forward Taylor Hall and defenseman Mike Reilly. His priciest UFA buy was goalie Linus Ullmark (four years/$20 million).

“You want to leave a good statement,” said Marchand, pondering what a rookie prospect has to think in such situations. “You want them to notice you. Leave your mark, so when it does come time for someone to be called up, you’re that guy.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.