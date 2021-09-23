Just how good was Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke this season? He was in Mookie Betts and Mike Trout territory

Those numbers are even more surprising given Yorke’s early-season struggles. He hit .177 with a .440 OPS in May. But from June through the end of the season, he hit .361/.450/.598. In so doing, he earned Red Sox minor league offensive player of the year honors, an award he received at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old second baseman, who started with Low-A Salem and concluded it with High-A Greenville, produced a startling line, hitting .325/.412/.516 with 14 homers in 97 games.

Nick Yorke, the Red Sox’ first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, was a star in his pro debut this season.

“I was lucky the season wasn’t a month or else I wouldn’t be here,” Yorke chuckled.

Just how good was Yorke?

The last comparable season by a Red Sox minor leaguer in the lower levels was in 2014, when the feats of 20-year-old Mookie Betts yielded phenom status over a .314/.417/.506 performance with Greenville and Salem.

And when you review his numbers, Yorke is among only a handful of teenagers to hit .300 with .400 OBP and a .500 slugging mark in full-season ball in the last decade. The others include Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Mike Trout.

Rare company Teens who hit .300 with .400 OBP and .500 slugging mark in full season ball, 2011-21 (Min. 300 plate appearances) YEAR PLAYER AGE LEVEL AVERAGE OBP SLUGGING 2021 Nick Yorke 19 A/HiA .325 .412 .516 2018 Vlad Guerrero Jr. 19 AA/AAA .381 .437 .636 2017 Bo Bichette 19 A/HiA .362 .423 .565 2013 Byron Buxton 19 A/HiA .334 .424 .520 2011 Mike Trout 19 AA .326 .414 .544 2011 Oscar Taveras 19 A .386 .444 .584 SOURCE : Compiled by Alex Speier from Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference.com

While Triston Casas, who was scheduled to make his Triple A debut on Wednesday, is generally viewed as the top Red Sox prospect, some evaluators now place Yorke ahead of Casas. Others who continue to rank Casas ahead of Yorke believe that Yorke has a chance to claim top prospect status given the greater value of his position (second base, as opposed to first base for Casas) and the fact that he’s already showed dominance at an early stage.

That conversation is not a slight on Casas — still viewed as a lock to be an everyday big leaguer, with some seeing middle-of-the-order star potential — as much as it is a reflection of a remarkable performance by Yorke, who hopes that his visit to Fenway is a prelude to many more.

“It’s surreal,” Yorke said. “[I’m] very, very grateful … that the Red Sox gave me a chance to be able to even have an opportunity of playing here.”

