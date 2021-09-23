Lulu Steele edges sister, Coco, as Bedford girls’ cross-country team beats Waltham

But the sisters registered identical times for the host Bedford girls’ cross-country team in a 15-50 victory over Dual County League foe Waltham Wednesday afternoon.

Twins Lulu and Coco Steele are not identical.

The Steele siblings covered the 5-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 34 seconds. Lulu earned first place after edging her sister by a split-second.

Bedford coach Joel Hebert said the siblings’ sense of competition is exhibited in practices and meets, but Coco was more than happy to see her sister get the win.

“Even though [Coco] gave it her all, she was still really happy for Lulu’s success,” Hebert said. Hebert instructed the host Buccaneers to spend the DCL meet running as a group — the 10 varsity athletes stuck together for the first two miles.

Advertisement

Despite Hebert giving the runners the option to pace themselves for the final mile of the race, the Steele twins, now juniors, took off and finished with their best times since the two were freshmen.

The Buccaneers are a young team, and the Steele twins lead the group by example in races and during practices, where Hebert will see Coco and Lulu running laps around a soccer field just to meet the assigned workout time.

Hebert said this dedication should help both runners quickly return to and exceed the speeds they reached two years ago. As a team, he said the team worked together well as a unit, creating a sense of cohesiveness that has now helped Bedford begin the season 2-0.

Dover-Sherborn 15, Dedham 50 — Senior Corinne Forman completed the 2.6-mile course in 17:57 in powering the Raiders to the Tri-Valley League victory.

Lowell 15, Lawrence 45 — Covering the 3-mile course at Lawrence Reservoir Park in 21:57, Annie Gilman placed first to lead the Red Raiders to wins over Central Catholic and Lawrence.

Advertisement

Boys’ cross-country

Marblehead 20, Beverly 39 — In their season-opening dual meet, the Magicians took the second through seventh spots with Peter Clifford (16:24), Ryan Thompson (17:08), Will Lamb (17:10), Isaac Gross (17:16), Will Cerrutti (17:36), and David DiCostanzo (17:52) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Mystic Valley 16, Minuteman 39 — Jake Stover placed first for the Eagles (3-0), who had five of the top six runners in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Field hockey

Braintree 4, Milton 1 — Ella Woods scored three goals in the first half as the Wamps (2-3) picked up the Bay State Conference win.

Chelmsford 8, Lowell 1 — Kate Harrison (2 goals, 1 assist), Lexi D’Angelo (2 goals), and Remore Serra (1 goal, 3 assists) paced the Lions (3-0-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dartmouth 4, Durfee 1 — Nicole Sylvain (1 goal, 2 assists), Samantha Souza (1 goal, 1 assist), and Grace Haskell (2 goals) dominated the attack for the Indians (5-0-1) in the Southeast win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Somerset Berkley 0 — Kam Marando scored the lone goal to lift the Falcons (2-0-2) to the South Coast Conference win.

Fairhaven 1, Bourne 1 — Elizabeth Black made four saves and Hannah Greene scored for Bourne in the South Coast Conference tie.

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Waltham 0 — Cece Sheldon knocked in two goals and served up an assist for the Warriors (3-0) in the Dual County League win.

Swampscott 4, Saugus 1 — Olivia Baran (1 goal, 3 assists), Brooke Waters (2 goals, 1 assist), Sydney Marshall (1 goal), and Olivia Passalacqua ran the offense for the Big Blue.

Advertisement

Walpole 8, Weymouth 0 — Elyse Scales (2 goals), Kerin Birch (1 goal), Lauren Wong (1 goal), Katie Colleran (1 goal), Caitlyn Naughton (1 goal), Reeya Vadher (1 goal) and Izzy Adams (1 goal) scored for the top-ranked Timberwolves (4-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Wellesley 3, Framingham 0 — Kaitlyn Uller (2 goals, 1 assist) was involved in all three goals as the visiting Raiders (4-0) shut out their Bay State Conference foe.

Golf

Bishop Stang 159, New Bedford 49 — Junior Redmond Podkowa (40 points) earned medalist honors for Bishop Stang (5-0) in a nonleague win at the Country Club of New Bedford. Kyle Farias and John Podkowa each fired 37s.

Braintree 92, Milton 78 — Ben Johnson’s 1-under-par 35 showing at Braintree Municipal Golf Course helped power the Wamps (2-1) over their Bay State Conference opponent.

Bridgewater-Raynham 122, West Bridgewater 83 — The Trojans (4-2) picked up a nonleague win at West Bridgewater Country Club with Pat Concannon and Richie Thayer delivering even-par 36s.

Central Catholic 12.5, Tewksbury 7.5 — Tyler Kirby (2-up, 2-over 38, Will Norris (2 and 1), Mac McCarthy (2 and 1), Alex Barnard (1-up), and Kyle Espinola (4 an 3) recorded wins for the Raiders (5-2) at Trull Brook.

Hanover 254, Pembroke 265 — Senior captain Jack Rynning and junior Liam Monahan shared medalist honors with 40s for the Hawks (4-3) in the Patriot League win at Pembroke Country Club.

Advertisement

Hopkinton 241, Bellingham 286 — Junior Drew Morse shot a 38 to earn medalist honors for the Hillers (4-1-1) at Hopkinton Country Club

Marshfield 247, Plymouth North 254 — J.D. Ambrose shot a 39 and took home medalist honors in the Patriot League win for the host Rams (4-1) at Marshfield Country Club.

Minuteman 130, Northeast 75 — Captain Michael Carracini recorded a career-high 40 points for the Mustangs (4-2) in the Commonwealth win at Pine Meadows GC. Sam Albers also scored a career-best 30 points.

Weston 53, Cambridge 19 — Captain JP Noone fired a 1-under 34, winning his match 8.5-0.5, and captain Connor Burke carded a 36, winning 8-1, in the Dual County League victory at Fresh Pond GC.

Whitman-Hanson 275, Silver Lake 289 — The Panthers (2-4) picked up the Patriot League win thanks to a 3-over 39 showing from senior captain Pat McBroom.

Boys’ soccer

Beaver Country Day 2, Pingree 1 — Junior Alex Taylor scored both goals, unassisted, for the Beavers (1-1).

Bishop Feehan 1, Cardinal Spellman 1 — After Feehan took the lead midway through the second half, Alex Kuzmich tied the game for the Cardinals (4-0-1) with eight minutes left in the Catholic Central contest.

Bishop Fenwick 4, Austin Prep 4 — Senior Captain Nico Fanuele scored with three minutes left to tie the game for AP (3-1-2) in the Catholic Central draw.

Duxbury 4, Hanover 2 — Lucas Fadden, Jeb Slimbaugh, Jaedon Seo, and Scott Doyle scored for the Clippers (2-3) in a Patriot League win.

Advertisement

Hingham 9, Plymouth South 0 — Cole Sampson’s three-goal performance led the 10th-ranked Harbormen (5-0) to a Patriot League shutout. Aidan Brazel, Brian Dalimonte, Avery Warshaw, Connor Hartman, Thomas Healy, and Miguel Villacieros also got on the scoresheet.

Lexington 1, Belmont 0 — Tony Sun scored the winner for the Minutemen (3-0-1) off of a feed from Cruz Ortiz DeRosa in a Middlesex League matchup.

Mansfield 6, Stoughton 0 — Aiden Steele (2 goals, 1 assist) and Liam Anastasia (1 goal, 2 assists) paced the offense for the Hornets (4-0-1) in their Hockomock League win.

Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0 — Caelan Twitchell and Will Acquaviva found the back of the net for the Clippers (6-0) in the Cape Ann win.

North Attleborough 1, Franklin 1 — Junior Will Krysak scored the tying goal for Franklin (1-3-1) two minutes into the second half off an assist from senior Jack Moran for the Hockomock draw.

North Quincy 3, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Sam Wong tallied two goals for the Red Raiders (2-4) in their Patriot League win.

Plymouth North 4, Scituate 0 — Malachi Val, Kevin Riley, Josh Murray, and Ben Young each fired home a goal for the Eagles (6-0) in their Patriot League victory. Ryan Healy, Murray, and Young recorded assists.

Woburn 1, Arlington 1 — Junior Aidan Sheehan scored his third goal of the season for Arlington (3-0-1) as the Middlesex League foes battled to a tie.

Girls’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 2, Bishop Stang 2 — Freshman Jessica Curran netted her first varsity goal for the Bishops in a Catholic Central League draw.

Arlington Catholic 2, Lowell Catholic 0 — Seniors Sophia Bost and Shelley Donahue scored in a nonconference win for Arlington Catholic (3-3).

Berwick 2, Kents Hill 0 — Chili Dowd of Amesbury scored the second goal for host Berwick (3-0-1).

Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Freshman Brooke Kennedy and sophomore Kileigh Gorman tallied two goals and an assist apiece for the top-ranked Shamrocks (6-0).

Foxborough 5, Attleboro 0 — Kailee McCabe netted her 50th career goal in spectacular fashion, scoring all five for the No. 17 Warriors (5-1-0) in a Hockomock League win.

Franklin 3, North Attleborough 1 — Senior Riley Fitzpatrick (from Avery Greco) started the scoring, then helped set up sophomore Anya Zub for two goals, including the first after a beautiful through ball from Bridget Leo to lift the Panthers (4-0-1) to the Hockomock League win. Noran Anderson controlled the back for Franklin.

Hanover 4, Duxbury 1 — Senior captain Ava Toner (1 goal, 2 assists) finished off a highlight goal from a set piece outside the box for the first goal and classmate Molly McGlame netted a pair of goals for the Hawks (4-2) in the Patriot League win.

Mansfield 6, Stoughton 0 — Tarynn Smith tallied two goals and an assist in the dominant Hockomock win for the Hornets (3-2). Abby Jean chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Nauset 9, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Sam Schiffenhaus tallied three goals for the the No. 20 Warriors (6-0) in the Cape & Islands win. Olivia Avellar (2 goals, 2 assists), Caroline Kennard (2 goals, 4 assists), Emma Easley (1 goal), and Alexis Montalto (1 goal) also contributed.

Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0 — Anna Affolter and Molly Webster score early on minute apart, with Alexis Greenblott assisting on both for the Clippers (5-1-1) in a Cape Ann League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 8, Fontbonne 0 — Sophomore Sydney Commeau continued to rack up the points, tallying two goals and anassist for NDA (7-0) in a Catholic Conference win. Lindsay Wilson had two goals and Zoe D’Onofrio registered four assists.

Plymouth North 3, Scituate 0 — Megan Banzi, Kathryn Tocci, and Carly Schofield tallied goals and Kylee Carafoli earned her fifth shutout of the season for the second-ranked Eagles (7-0).

Silver Lake 3, Pembroke 1 — Shea Kelleher netted all three goals for the Lakers in a Patriot League win.

Tabor 3, Governor’s Academy 0 — Junior forward Bella Barcis found the back of the net twice for Tabor (2-1) in an Independent Schools League match.

Whitman-Hanson 6, North Quincy 0 — Olivia Borgen’s three goals elevated the No. 6 Panthers (4-1-1) to the Patriot League win over North Quincy. Kayla Cassidy added two goals, and Ella Nagle had one.

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Chelmsford 1 — Strong performances from Marissa Kobelski (15 kills) and Ava Sipley (29 assists) helped the Golden Warriors (5-1) win a Merrimack Valley Conference clash.

Ashland 3, Bellingham 0 — Senior captain Kailly Cardoso (5 kills) and junior hitters Cassie Marrella (3 aces, 2 kills), and Sophia Gonzales (2 aces, 2 kills) led the Clockers to a Tri-Valley win.

Billerica 3, Tewksbury 0 — Abby Downs powered the Indians (6-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win with 11 kills and 24 digs. Jessica Maillet had seven kills and Stephane Sardella added 8 kills and 5 aces. Naomi Boldebuck played strong defense and chipped in 10 service points.

Case 3, Apponequet 0 — The Cardinals (5-1) swept the South Coast Conference match behind eight kills each from sophomore Hannah Storm and junior Jamie Moniz.

Greater New Bedford 3, Somerset Berkley 1 — Madison Medeiros led the Bears with 8 aces and 17 service points and Lilly Misay had 28 digs in the South Coast win.

Hingham 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Kate DiBartolomeo powered the Harborwomen (5-0) to the Patriot League win, capped with a 25-14 clincher.

Hopkinton 3, Shrewsbury 0 — The No. 8 Hillers (7-0) swept the host Colonials behind the seniors Cathryn Leighton (25 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs), Kate Powers (12 kills), and Sam Berenson (13 digs, 15 service points).

Lowell 3, Dracut 1 — Senior setter Alana Harris had 15 good serves, 3 aces, 6 kills, 22 assists, and 1 block for the Raiders (4-2) in the Merrimack Valley win.

Millis 3, Norwood 1 — Junior Leah Abraham had 15 assists and three digs, and junior Maryn Cyr and freshmen Meredith Gatz each tallied six kills apiece for the Mohawks (3-2) in the Tri-Valley win.

North Quincy 3, Pembroke 1 — Stephanie Huang was immense for the host Red Raiders (5-1) with 17 digs and 22 service points in a Patriot League win.

Quincy 3, Scituate 0 — The No. 7 Presidents (4-1) swept their Patriot League opponent after recording 19 aces over the three sets.

Oliver Glass, Emma Healy, Andrew Lin, and Christopher Williams also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.