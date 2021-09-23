Milford’s defense stands tall in the end, stymies late 2-point conversion to hold off Natick

“It just wasn’t pretty tonight,” said Milford coach Dale Olson. “But good teams find a way to win, and we just beat a really good program. [The players] persevered. When we had to make plays tonight, we made plays.”

While the host Scarlet Hawks dominated early, Natick rallied to score a touchdown as time expired, then went for a 2-point conversion and the win, but Milford senior Jaden Agnew broke up the pass to preserve a 28-27 nonleague victory.

Natick and Milford took center stage on a Thursday night with few other high school football games, and provided an instant classic.

Milford (3-0) controlled the trenches behind a massive offensive line and churned out 108 rushing yards while holding Natick (2-1) to 7 rushing yards in the first half.

Senior tailback Tyler Lane (24 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs) was stellar and junior quarterback Evan Cornelius (10-for-17 passing, 171 yards, 2 TDs, interception) made accurate throws when Natick packed the box.

“[Milford’s] line is exactly as advertised,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “They’re not only big, they’re talented. They have a good scheme and they had a good plan.”

But the Redhawks would not let their eight-game win streak die without a fight.

Drew Waldron got Natick on the scoreboard with an 88-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, and the Redhawks came up with another key play on special teams by recovering a muffed punt early in the third quarter. Natick senior Jake Adelmann burst for a 35-yard touchdown after the recovery and the Redhawks trailed, 21-14, at the end of the third quarter.

It looked as if Milford had sealed the game when Lane rushed for a 15-yard touchdown, but Natick came right back with a 29-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Damon Taylor to Jayson Little.

When Lane fumbled at his own 45-yard line with 1:10 remaining in a 28-21 game, drama ensued.

Taylor led his team to the 1 with :01 left on the clock, then scored on a keeper to make it 28-27as time expired. Rather than kick the extra point and head to overtime, Mortarelli decided to gamble by going for the win on the road.

“We went for 2 because we didn’t feel like we could stop [Milford] if they got the ball at the 10 [in OT],” Mortarelli said. “Our defense played very well in the second half, but we felt like it was the best move [to go for 2]. I don’t regret the call at all.”

Blue Hills 28, Southeastern 22 — Jake Reissfelder and Caiden Montas accounted for all of the Warriors touchdowns, rushing for two each. Blue Hills (4-0) made it 10 wins in a row with the Mayflower Conference victory.

Shawsheen 23, Whittier 22 — Freshman Sydney Tildsley was the hero, tossing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Mavrick Bourdreau as time ran out to swipe a narrow Commonwealth victory for the visiting Rams (2-1) in Haverhill. Tildsley also logged his first varsity touchdown earlier in the game on a 4-yard rushing score. Evan Galanis returned the opening kickoff 85 yards to open the scoring for Shawsheen.

Stoneham 42, Dennis-Yarmouth 13 — Givani Caruso started the scoring with an 11-yard rush and the host Spartans (3-0) never stopped running on their way to the nonleague win. Pat McNamara tacked on scoring rushes of 4 and 11 yards, Marshall Albrecht sprinted 50 yards for a score, and Nick Baker took back a kickoff 95 yards for a score in the second quarter. Jason Nutting hauled in a 38-yard scoring pass from David Skutul.

West Bridgewater 49, Bourne 0 — D.J Amaya rushed for two touchdowns, and Luke Destrampe connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts for the Wildcats (2-1) in a nonconference victory.

Field hockey

Austin Prep 1, St. Bernard’s 0 — Senior Kathryn Karo scored the lone goal in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Cougars (2-0-2) to the nonleague win.

Bishop Fenwick 4, St. Mary’s 0 — Senior Emma Perry scored three goals and senior captain Grace Morey added one for the Crusaders (4-0-2) in the Catholic Central win. Sedona Lawson recorded the shutout.

Brookline 3, Ursuline 0 — The host Warriors (3-2) earned a nonleague win with help from senior captain Olivia Boyd, who notched a goal and two assists.

Franklin 9, North Attleborough 0 — Junior Kaitlyn Carney scored three goals for the Panthers (5-0-0), with classmate Shaw Downing and Raena Crandall scoring two apiece in the Hockomock Conference match.

Hingham 3, Duxbury 0 — Junior Julia Glennon, senior Kenzie Wilson, and junior Lily Ehler scored for the Harbormen (6-0-0) in the Patriot League (Keenan) tilt.

King Philip 8, Sharon 0 — Sophomore Mara Boldy and senior Sydney O’Shea each tallied two goals and an assist as the No. 10 Warriors (6-0) stormed to a Hockomock League win.

Oliver Ames 4, Milford 0 — Sophomore Erin Cottam scored the first and last goals of the game and added an assist for the Tigers (1-3-0) Senior Georgia Costello and junior Julia Maclaine each had a goal and assist as Oliver Ames earned their first win in the Hockomock Conference.

Plymouth North 6, Plymouth South 0 — Junior Maeve Campbell netted three goals as the Blue Eagles (4-3-1) erupted for six goals in the second half for the Patriot League win. Senior Emily Jenkins scored twice and sophomore Lily Johnson recorded the shutout.

Watertown 7, Melrose 0 — Aislin Devaney connected with three goals for the victorious No. 8 Raiders (4-0). Lizzie Loftus contributed a goal and two assists.

Winchester 5, Belmont 0 — Senior Cecilia Villalobos Topete scored a pair of goals to lift Winchester (3-0-1) to the Middlesex League win.

Boys’ golf

Brookline 78, Natick 65 — Senior Griffin Leb shot a 38 for the Warriors (4-2) in their Bay State Conference win at The Country Club.

Nauset 259, Sandwich 243 — Juniors Emma Abramson and James Murray each shot 39 to lead the Blue Knights (3-2-0) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Sandwich Hollows Golf Club.

North Quincy 297, Duxbury 247 — Mac Saluja (38), Tom Greenwood (39), and Anthony Rabeni (39) led the host Dragons (5-1) to the Patriot League win at Duxbury Yacht Club.

Norwood 239, Dedham 279 — Senior captain Erin Sullivan shot a par 36 to lead the Mustangs (7-4) to a win in the Tri-Valley League at Norwood Country Club.

Rockport 152, Newburyport 119 — Will (34 points) and Jack Cahill (32) were both 2-over-par for the Vikings (4-4, 3-2 CAL) in the Cape Ann win at Rockport Golf Club.

Sharon 163, Stoughton 185 — The Eagles (1-1-0) were led by junior Reid Nierman’s 40 in the Hockomock win at Easton Country Club. Seniors Nathan Daley, Eric Carter, and Rosie Leonard each shot 41.

Whitman-Hanson 302, Scituate 258 — John Kinsley, Austin Ryan, and Joe Donovan carded 40s for the Sailors (6-2) in the Patriot League win at Widows Walk GC.

Winchester 56, Wakefield 16 — John Scully, Phil Sughrue, and Carson Muse each shot 1-over-par 35 for Winchester in the Middlesex League match at Winchester Country Club.

Boys’ soccer

Blue Hills 2, Southeastern 0 — Senior captain Mike Toscano got the Warriors (5-0-1) on the board, and classmate Alessandro Gomez added the second goal in the Mayflower Conference win.

East Bridgewater 6, Randolph 1 — Junior captain Mathias Floeck’s five-goal performance powered the Vikings (6-1) to victory in the South Shore matchup.

Essex Tech 1, Greater Lowell 0 — Junior Ryan Lovasco netted the only goal as the Hawks (4-0-1) shut out the Gryphons in the Commonwealth (Lower) Conference matchup.

Holliston 4, Dedham 0 — Captains Ben Siegel (two goals) and Brendan MacLeod (one goal) powered the offense for the Panthers (5-0-1) to keep their unbeaten streak alive. Alex Suhajda scored his first varsity goal in the Tri-Valley League win.

Hull 5, South Shore Christian 0 — Captain Jack Burke’s four-goal performance gave the Pirates (1-4) a dominant nonconference win.

Medfield 2, Medway 0 — Chris Hoffman chipped the ball past the keeper for the opening goal in the 15th minute, and Jack Boylan netted the clincher with 28 minutes for the Warriors (2-4-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Monomoy 1, Rising Tide Charter 1 — Senior captain Troy Olson slotted home the tying goal with 5:30 left on the clock for host Monomoy (2-0-3).

Sandwich 3, Martha’s Vineyard 3 — Joey Morrison and Matt Murray scored Sandwich’s first two goals and Jake Sutton scored the tying goal for the host Blue Knights (2-2-2) with seven minutes left in the Cape & Islands League match against the Vineyarders (1-1-2).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4, BC High 0 — Kwame Adu-Gyamfi (two goals, one assist) led the Pioneers (5-2) to a strong win over the No. 2 Eagles (3-1-1) in the Catholic Conference. Shane Fonseca and Matt Morin also scored.

Sturgis East 3, St. John Paul II 0 — David Belino (two goals) and Alex Mendez (one goal) scored for the Storm (1-4) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Swampscott 4, Saugus 1 — Junior Andrew Freger and sophomore Lucas Bereaud scored two goals each for the Big Blue (3-2-0) in the Northeastern Conference clash.

West Bridgewater 3, Holbrook 0 — Derek Thorburn scored twice to lead the Wildcats (4-1) to a Mayflower Conference shutout. Colin Shamey recorded the second goal.

Girls’ soccer

Acton-Boxborough 5, Weston 1 — Freshman Sadie Mathis scored twice and her older sister Maya, a junior, tallied a goal and two assists in the Dual County League win for No. 16 Acton-Boxborough (4-0).

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, New Bedford 1 — Ava Forbes-Smith (three goals), Lily Ford (two goals), and Jennah Quill (two goals) spearheaded the Southeast Conference home win for the Trojans (4-2).

Brookline 1, Weymouth 0 — Junior forward Gianna Pentland fired a one-timer midway through the first half, propelling the No. 7 Warriors (5-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Danvers 4, Winthrop 0 — Arianna Bezanson cleared 100 career points with her tally 7 minutes in and assisted on two more goals, helping the No. 3 Falcons (5-0-1) soar to the Northeastern Conference win.

Masconomet 5, Salem 0 — Taylor Bovardi netted a pair of goals while Lauren Boughner scored once and set up another to propel No. 10 Masconomet (5-1) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Mystic Valley 9, Northeast 2 — Lucia Antonucci’s three-goal performance helped power the Eagles (4-0) to a win in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Reilly Hickey and Hailey Hickey each tallied two goals and an assist.

North Andover 7, Haverhill 0 — Ella Slayton (four goals) scored the first three goals for the Scarlet Knights (4-1), who broke the Merrimack Valley Conference match open with five goals in the final 40 minutes.

Sandwich 4, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Lily Hoffman scored twice to pace the Blue Knights (2-3-1) to a Cape & Islands road win. Aubrey Schwager and McKenna Clark also tallied.

West Bridgewater 2, Holbrook 1 — Nora Brodil and Kylie Fuller connected for goals for the visiting Wildcats (5-1) in the Mayflower Conference victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Braintree 3, Walpole 2 — Alana Sinclair notched 19 digs and seven aces to spearhead a Bay State Conference home win for the Wamps (3-2). Mackenzie Donlan added seven kills and five aces.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Newton South 0 — Junior middle hitter Anna Sweeney paced the No. 4 Patriots (4-1) with six blocks and two kills in the Dual County League home win.

Hopkinton 3, Dedham 0 — With 16 assists, 6 aces, and 1 kill from senior Cathryn Leighton, the No. 8 Hillers (8-0) rolled to the Tri-Valley League win. Sam Berenson contributed 12 service points, including seven aces.

Ipswich 3, North Reading 0 — Grace Sorensen and Meghan Wallace each recorded six kills to lead the Tigers (5-0-0) to a sweep over the Hornets in the Cape Ann matchup.

King Philip 3, Sharon 0 — The No. 19 Warriors (6-0) remained unbeaten behind 13 kills from Sami Shore, nine from Emily Sawyer, and eight from Ahunna James.

Melrose 3, Wakefield 0 — Senior outside hitter Elena Soukos led the No. 5 Red Raiders (6-0) with 13 kills in the Middlesex League match.

Nantucket 3, St. John Paul II 2 — Freshman setter Bianca Santos netted 24 assists and junior outside hitter Kacey Riseborough delivered 15 kills to lead the Whalers (5-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Triton 3, Georgetown 0 — Molly Kimball (23 assists, three aces) and Mia Berardino (11 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks) led the Vikings (3-4) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Woburn 3, Lexington 0 — Sophia Furxi logged eight kills and four aces in a winning effort for the host Tanners (6-2) in the Middlesex League.

