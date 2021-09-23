fb-pixel Skip to main content
WEEK 3 | HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nate Weitzer’s high school football games to watch, picks for Week 3

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 23, 2021, 37 minutes ago
City rivals Boston Latin Academy and Boston Latin will square off Friday night at White Stadium.
City rivals Boston Latin Academy and Boston Latin will square off Friday night at White Stadium.Barry Chin

Week 3 Primer

Reading at Danvers: After handling Tewksbury and Haverhill on the road, the Falcons open up at home against a Reading team that has scored impressive wins over Melrose and Barnstable. Pick: Reading.

St. Mary’s at Bishop Feehan: Both of these Catholic Central League teams have dominated the competition thus far, with the Shamrocks allowing just 10 points over wins against North Attleboro and Attleboro. Pick: Bishop Feehan.

Franklin at Duxbury: The Panthers have put up 37 points in consecutive wins, including a stunning blowout of Brockton at Rocky Marciano Stadium. Duxbury has been equally impressive with wins over Bridgewater-Raynham and Scituate. Pick: Franklin.

Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) at Central Catholic: The Raiders look to bounce back on a short week after receiving a thumping at St. John’s Prep last Saturday. The Pioneers come to town following a blowout win over Shrewsbury High. Pick: Central Catholic.

Old Rochester at Dartmouth: With a 2-0 record and 70-0 scoring differential, Dartmouth holds a comfortable position atop the SEC, while ORR is sitting atop the SCC at 2-0. Pick: Dartmouth.

North Andover at Marblehead: The Magicians hit another gear while dropping 54 points in a win at Lynn Classical last Friday. But North Andover is coming off a 34-0 shutout of Beverly. Pick: North Andover.

Latin Academy at Boston Latin: The exam school rivalry resumes Friday night at historic White Stadium. The BLA Dragons enter at 2-0 following wins over Georgetown and Weston. Pick: Latin Academy.

Brockton at Xaverian: The Boxers are reeling after yielding 89 points in consecutive losses, but their historic matchups with Xaverian always draw a crowd. Pick: Xaverian.

Governor’s Academy at St. Sebastian’s: The ISL opens in earnest this Saturday with St. Sebastian’s hosting Govs in Needham. Pick: Governor’s Academy.

IMG Academy at Springfield Central: There is no greater test for a high school program than IMG Academy. The top-ranked team in the nation comes to Springfield with 32 FBS recruits and eight All-Americans on the roster. Pick: IMG.

