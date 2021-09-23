Nate Weitzer’s high school football games to watch, picks for Week 3

St. Mary’s at Bishop Feehan : Both of these Catholic Central League teams have dominated the competition thus far, with the Shamrocks allowing just 10 points over wins against North Attleboro and Attleboro. Pick : Bishop Feehan.

Reading at Danvers : After handling Tewksbury and Haverhill on the road, the Falcons open up at home against a Reading team that has scored impressive wins over Melrose and Barnstable. Pick : Reading.

Franklin at Duxbury: The Panthers have put up 37 points in consecutive wins, including a stunning blowout of Brockton at Rocky Marciano Stadium. Duxbury has been equally impressive with wins over Bridgewater-Raynham and Scituate. Pick: Franklin.

Advertisement

Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) at Central Catholic: The Raiders look to bounce back on a short week after receiving a thumping at St. John’s Prep last Saturday. The Pioneers come to town following a blowout win over Shrewsbury High. Pick: Central Catholic.

Old Rochester at Dartmouth: With a 2-0 record and 70-0 scoring differential, Dartmouth holds a comfortable position atop the SEC, while ORR is sitting atop the SCC at 2-0. Pick: Dartmouth.

North Andover at Marblehead: The Magicians hit another gear while dropping 54 points in a win at Lynn Classical last Friday. But North Andover is coming off a 34-0 shutout of Beverly. Pick: North Andover.

Latin Academy at Boston Latin: The exam school rivalry resumes Friday night at historic White Stadium. The BLA Dragons enter at 2-0 following wins over Georgetown and Weston. Pick: Latin Academy.

Brockton at Xaverian: The Boxers are reeling after yielding 89 points in consecutive losses, but their historic matchups with Xaverian always draw a crowd. Pick: Xaverian.

Governor’s Academy at St. Sebastian’s: The ISL opens in earnest this Saturday with St. Sebastian’s hosting Govs in Needham. Pick: Governor’s Academy.

IMG Academy at Springfield Central: There is no greater test for a high school program than IMG Academy. The top-ranked team in the nation comes to Springfield with 32 FBS recruits and eight All-Americans on the roster. Pick: IMG.