NDA-Hingham’s Lizzy Wagner headlines Players of the Week

Corinne Herr, Concord-Carlisle — Herr set a program record with 34 kills in a five-set Dual County League loss to No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury. The senior outside hitter followed that up with a 22-kill, two-block performance against No. 12 Needham.
Hannah Tirrell, Abington — The junior powered a big comeback win after the Green Wave trailed East Bridgewater, 2-0, with 15 kills and seven aces, then added six kills and another seven aces against Middleborough.
Lizzy Wagner, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The senior setter tallied 29 assists against Milton, 25 more against Wellesley, and 26 additional helpers vs. Malden Catholic as the Cougars went 3-0 and won all nine sets they played.
Advertisement
Lily Welch, Whitman-Hanson — The senior recorded 18 kills and 10 total blocks in a big five-set win over Hanover, then added seven kills for the Panthers in a win over Plymouth North.
Christina Zhu, Boston Latin — Zhu powered the No. 18 Wolfpack from the service line, recording 18 points against Waltham, and making no errors against Newton South while adding 12 kills.
Kylie Chetwynde can be reached at kylie.chetwynde@globe.com.