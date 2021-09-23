NDA-Hingham’s Lizzy Wagner headlines Players of the Week

Corinne Herr, Concord-Carlisle — Herr set a program record with 34 kills in a five-set Dual County League loss to No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury. The senior outside hitter followed that up with a 22-kill, two-block performance against No. 12 Needham.

Hannah Tirrell, Abington — The junior powered a big comeback win after the Green Wave trailed East Bridgewater, 2-0, with 15 kills and seven aces, then added six kills and another seven aces against Middleborough.

Lizzy Wagner, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The senior setter tallied 29 assists against Milton, 25 more against Wellesley, and 26 additional helpers vs. Malden Catholic as the Cougars went 3-0 and won all nine sets they played.