NFL

Panthers star Christian McCaffrey leaves Thursday night game with hamstring injury

By Associated PressUpdated September 23, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey left the field during the first half.Justin Rex/Associated Press

HOUSTON — Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and will not return.

McCaffrey had a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and went to the medical tent on the sideline soon after that. The team announced he was out for the rest of the game later in the second quarter.

McCaffrey had seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for 9 yards before he was injured.

McCaffrey was great in the first two games for the Panthers. He entered the night with 45 carries for 170 yards and 14 receptions for 154 yards.

