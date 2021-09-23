Sabres star Jack Eichel loses captaincy after failing physical

Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres on Thursday, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo because of a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months. With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical. “I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team,” Adams said. “And we’re in a situation where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt we needed to address that.” The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March. Eichel favors having artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres are against him having the procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player, and prefer him having the disk fused.
Kane not in Sharks’ camp
The San Jose Sharks opened training camp with a big void at forward with Evander Kane not participating and little idea of when or if he will come back. The Sharks took the ice for the first time this season, a day after Kane was cleared by the NHL of gambling allegations. But with the league still looking into allegations of physical and sexual abuse made by his estranged wife, Kane and the Sharks decided he will not take part in practice until further notice. The Kane saga has been hanging over the Sharks for weeks after Anna Kane alleged in an Instagram post this summer that Kane bet on NHL games and was “obviously throwing games to win money.” That launched a probe by the league and the NHL said Wednesday there was no evidence to back up those charges and that the investigation “raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations.” But Anna Kane also made additional allegations this week of sexual and physical abuse in a restraining order application filed in Santa Clara County Family Court. Kane’s attorney denied those charges but the team said it came to an agreement with Kane that he won’t participate in camp until further notice while the league looks into those charges. There was also a report this offseason from The Athletic that there was a rift between Kane and his teammates, many of whom don’t want him back on the team. Kane’s teammates said any issues would be dealt with privately in the dressing room and they were happy with the mindset of the group who was on hand for the start of camp.
Soccer
Barcelona’s struggles continue
Barcelona’s ongoing crisis worsened as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league, extending its winless streak to three matches and adding pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. The draw left Barcelona in seventh place in the league standings, seven points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Barcelona, still struggling to adjust to life without Lionel Messi, came into the match in turmoil as Koeman and president Joan Laporta remained at odds. Koeman, hired by former president Josep Bartomeu, surprisingly read from a prepared statement in the pre-match news conference on Wednesday, downplaying the team’s chances of achieving significant results this season. Laporta said he only found out about Koeman’s statement in the last minute and later said changes would be made if needed. Player Sergi Roberto said he didn’t agree with Koeman about Barcelona not having significant chances of succeeding in the league this season.
Horse racing
Champion Monomoy Girl retired
Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, was retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Spendthrift Farm, part of an ownership group that included My Racehorse and Madaket Stables, announced on its web site Wednesday that Monomoy Girl was injured Tuesday while training at the storied track. Trainer Brad Cox said the seven-time Grade 1 winner came back “a little off” on her right front leg following a routine gallop. X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture of the sesamoid bone. Monomoy Girl will not need surgery, Cox added, though the injury ends a dominant racing career featuring 14 wins and three seconds in 17 starts. Her achievements include the 2018 Kentucky Oaks as a 3-year-old and first Distaff victory on the way to winning the Eclipse Award as top filly. She earned $4,776,818 and just awaits her spot in the Hall of Fame.
Miscellany
Michigan assault victims protest
Protesters, including some of the hundreds of people who survived sexual abuse by a University of Michigan sports doctor, the late Robert Anderson, gathered outside a meeting of the school’s governing board in Ann Arbor, and called for more accountability by campus leaders. “This man was a monster,” former football player Chuck Christian told fellow protesters and reporters about Anderson. “It’s therapeutic just being here,” he said, tearfully. “There are so many victims.” … Third-seeded Belinda Bencic cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, 6-2, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. The Swiss will next Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6) to also make the quarterfinals at the indoor hardcourt tournament. Martincova will face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who eliminated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 6-4, 6-2. Also, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Magda Linette of Poland, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, to reach her sixth quarterfinal of the year and set up a match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.
