Sabres star Jack Eichel loses captaincy after failing physical

Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres on Thursday, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo because of a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months. With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical. “I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team,” Adams said. “And we’re in a situation where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt we needed to address that.” The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March. Eichel favors having artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres are against him having the procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player, and prefer him having the disk fused.

Kane not in Sharks’ camp

The San Jose Sharks opened training camp with a big void at forward with Evander Kane not participating and little idea of when or if he will come back. The Sharks took the ice for the first time this season, a day after Kane was cleared by the NHL of gambling allegations. But with the league still looking into allegations of physical and sexual abuse made by his estranged wife, Kane and the Sharks decided he will not take part in practice until further notice. The Kane saga has been hanging over the Sharks for weeks after Anna Kane alleged in an Instagram post this summer that Kane bet on NHL games and was “obviously throwing games to win money.” That launched a probe by the league and the NHL said Wednesday there was no evidence to back up those charges and that the investigation “raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations.” But Anna Kane also made additional allegations this week of sexual and physical abuse in a restraining order application filed in Santa Clara County Family Court. Kane’s attorney denied those charges but the team said it came to an agreement with Kane that he won’t participate in camp until further notice while the league looks into those charges. There was also a report this offseason from The Athletic that there was a rift between Kane and his teammates, many of whom don’t want him back on the team. Kane’s teammates said any issues would be dealt with privately in the dressing room and they were happy with the mindset of the group who was on hand for the start of camp.