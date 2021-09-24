fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ is worth discovering

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Glenda Jackson in "Elizabeth Is Missing" on "Masterpiece."
Glenda Jackson in "Elizabeth Is Missing" on "Masterpiece."MARSAILI MAINZ/STV Productions

Earlier this year, “Masterpiece” premiered an extraordinary one-off called “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The installment stars Glenda Jackson as a woman who is trying to solve a mystery just as she’s sliding further into dementia.

This Sunday, GBH 2 is re-airing the powerful piece, adapted from Emma Healey’s novel, on Sunday at 9 p.m. (and again on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m.). It’s worth checking out. Jackson is powerful and remarkably unsentimental, as her character, Maud, cycles through frustration, anger, relief, and, at times, laughter while trying to find a missing person or two.

Also coming on “Masterpiece”: The premiere of the sixth season of “Grantchester” on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9 p.m., and the premiere of the second season of “Baptiste” on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10 p.m.

