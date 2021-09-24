‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ is worth discovering

Earlier this year, “Masterpiece” premiered an extraordinary one-off called “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The installment stars Glenda Jackson as a woman who is trying to solve a mystery just as she’s sliding further into dementia.

This Sunday, GBH 2 is re-airing the powerful piece, adapted from Emma Healey’s novel, on Sunday at 9 p.m. (and again on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m.). It’s worth checking out. Jackson is powerful and remarkably unsentimental, as her character, Maud, cycles through frustration, anger, relief, and, at times, laughter while trying to find a missing person or two.