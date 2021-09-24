Violinist Jennifer Koh on Bach, breaking stereotypes, and being ‘Alone Together’

Koh, who’ll play the first two Bach sonatas and the second partita in a special courtyard performance at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Sunday, was electrified to be able to finally realize the fruits of nearly a decade of labor. But it was also a substantial challenge, especially against the backdrop of emerging from pandemic-induced inactivity. “Coming back after 18 months of basically not performing, doing all six sonatas and partitas would have been hard anyhow,” she said. “I seem to enjoy doing the hardest thing possible.”

When I reached violinist Jennifer Koh, she was in Paris for the premiere of a new work that she conceived in partnership with director Robert Wilson and choreographer Lucinda Childs, centered on Bach’s six sonatas and partitas for solo violin. The three first collaborated on a 2012 revival of “Einstein on the Beach,” the epoch-making opera by Wilson and Philip Glass. During that production, they “fell in love artistically,” as Koh put it, and shortly thereafter set to work on their Bach creation.

That idea, of embracing an undertaking regardless of the obstacles, certainly describes the project that Koh decided to take on in the earliest days of the pandemic: “Alone Together,” a series of “micro-commissions” in which established, salaried composers donated 30-second pieces to the project without a commission fee, and also recommended younger, less established composers who would be paid for their work.

The idea came quickly. Koh remembers returning to New York, where she lives, a few days after giving the world premiere of a violin concerto by Courtney Bryan. It would be her last performance of 2020. Within a few days, as her own engagements began to dry up, she found herself concerned less for herself than for younger artists who didn’t have decades-long careers to return to once things went back to normal.

“When you’re a freelance musician,” she said, “you look at the whole year, and you know when different amounts of income are going to come in, and it kind of balances itself out over 12 months. Just by the timing, I knew right away that it was not going to be good.”

It was, of course, the worst time to have to try to raise money — for this project or just about any other. Amazingly, Koh said, the entire project was up and running within two weeks. Koh streamed all of the pieces from her apartment. (A recording of the project was recently released on Cedille Records.) One aspect of which she is especially proud is that the majority of composers who participated in the project are typically underrepresented in classical composition: female, nonbinary, people of color.

“A micro-commission of 30 seconds is tiny,” she said. “It doesn’t go that far. But in the end, what I was trying to do was to help as many people as possible.”

Not that it was easy for Koh herself. A New York Times article on the plight endured by performing artists during the pandemic, published last December, revealed that she had been collecting food stamps. Speaking about the article now, Koh said the reason she agreed to reveal so much about her situation publicly was that “I knew so many friends that were doing so much worse than I was. I felt like it was my responsibility that I speak out on all of their behalfs,” knowing that an artist of her caliber would generate significant attention to their plight.

Doing so wasn’t easy. But, she said, “my parents were refugees. They came to this country with $50 in their pockets. I think maybe, for some people, they feel a great deal of shame, but I grew up in a situation where you don’t have intergenerational wealth, so there’s not that safety net.”

Earlier this year Koh penned her own piece for the Times detailing the anti-Asian racism she had experienced, both growing up as the daughter of Korean War refugees, and in the world of classical music. A persistent stereotype in that world, she wrote, is that musicians of Asian descent “cannot understand the true essence of music, have no soul and ultimately cannot be true artists.”

Those stereotypes “were things that I had experienced, and the fact that younger students had to experience that, still, just felt unacceptable to me,” she said. When a student of hers reported encountering similar prejudices, Koh realized “it’s my responsibility” to speak. “And if I don’t say anything, then it’s just going to be swept under the rug again. I want things to change. I want things to be better for them.”

It’s perhaps fitting that after such a tumultuous time, Koh finds herself immersed again in Bach. It has been a touchpoint throughout her artistic career, and it is the subject of another important project: “Bach and Beyond,” pairing Bach’s music with 20th- and 21st-century works. (A box set collecting all five volumes of the project has just been released.) It is also music that she plays superbly.

Beyond the obvious intellectual and aesthetic wonders, Koh sees Bach’s entire artistic development telescoped into the six sonatas and partitas. How his handling of a solo sonata grows in imagination from the G-minor work to the C-major. How the second partita’s chaconne obliterates everything that had been done with that form previously.

“What’s most amazing to me, every single time,” she told me, “is that the E-major partita [the last of the set] is joy. That after you go through your entire life, every trial and tribulation, use every single part of yourself — to end with joy is just amazing to me. And so, on a personal level, it’s been in my life almost since the beginning. And it’s because it covers every single part of one’s life as an artist.”

At Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Sept. 26, 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission, www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/event/jennifer-koh-violin

