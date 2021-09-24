Moving away but not moving on

Q. I was in a relationship with this amazing guy for over a year. We’re both 23. We were best friends, our families knew each other, we had sleepovers all the time, and really bonded and had a great connection/relationship. We talked about the future, marriage, kids, etc.

In early March, he started getting quite anxious about life. At this point he had told me about his mental health struggles so nothing came as a surprise as I was made aware very early on. I got him to seek a counsellor and that really helped. In March things started getting weird with him, and out of nowhere he broke up with me mid panic attack. After a few weeks of heartbreak and sadness, we decided to start back again but take things slow, as I thought he was getting better (he wasn’t) and he expressed how he wanted to fight for us despite his struggles. One day a few weeks later, we were doing better, but he called me saying his counsellor had told him he needs to be by himself, as his anxiety had only gotten worse and worse.

We left this conversation for the weekend as we wanted to give each other space, and at the end of May we officially broke up. We both cried in his car for hours. At this stage I knew things had gotten even worse because he was losing weight and very pale. He told me he was a shell of himself. He told me he didn’t want to live without me and he had always imagined kids and marriage with me but right now he needs to get himself right.

Now it’s months later. I am going to be moving to Italy for a master’s in Neuroscience at the end of the month and I haven’t spoken to him in six weeks. Our communication before that was every couple of weeks; we’d check in and it was fine. Basically my question is am I dumb to still hold out hope? I’ve done everything you’re suppose to do during a breakup. I’ve gone to the gym, spent time with friends and family, enjoyed myself, kept busy with work, and planned my future. But for some reason I can’t shake the feeling that we could reconcile one day. Is this stupid of me because we’re so young? I don’t want anyone else.

MOVING AWAY BUT NOT ON

A. It’s human to hope for a reconciliation. You miss him – specifically what you had at the beginning of the relationship – so of course you want it back. Of course you’re hopeful.

You’re also about to make a major change, one that sounds kind of amazing. Italy! Neuroscience! Congrats!

Part of your extra angst right now might be about knowing that this is a real goodbye. Perhaps somewhere in that brain of yours you know that once you remove yourself from the picture, you might want different things. It’ll be that much harder to preserve the foundation of your ex-relationship.

I mean, you’re clearly the brain expert here, but I think some of these strong feelings are actually part of the grieving process. You’re fantasizing about getting back together, but maybe that makes it easier to leave.

The point is, have whatever fantasies you want as long as they don’t distract you from this wonderful thing you’re about to do. You don’t have to want anyone else; your only job is to keep track of your own experience. To track how your hopes evolve and change … because they probably will. Thank goodness.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

Everyone daydreams to some extent about what might have been, and that can be OK as long as you don’t dwell on the dream or put your life in neutral. It sounds to me that you’re putting your life together. As time passes, you’ll daydream about him less and less, and that’s perfectly normal and OK. I think you just need reassurance that you’re doing the right thing. You are (but maybe lessen your continuing contact with him - Italy should help.) BLISTERED-TOE

I think moving to Italy is going to provide enough distance and distraction that it will be easier for you to get over this guy. SURFERROSA

This is perfect time for focus on yourself and the furture! Move to Italy, study the brain, eat pasta and find a new “amore”. Leave this relationship in the past where it belongs. Buona fortuna! WARMACHINE

“he called me saying his counsellor had told him he needs to be by himself, as his anxiety had only gotten worse and worse.” Sorry, but counselors don’t *tell* their clients what to do, so this was your boyfriend’s choice. My advice is to move on to the new possibilities that studying in Italy will bring you. JESSNANA

‘Basically my question is am I dumb to still hold out hope? I’ve done everything you’re suppose to do during a breakup.’ Yes, LW, it is [wrong] of you to hang on to this when you’re about to move abroad for a year. If your respective dispositions were less nervous it might work out, but the pair of you together sound like you could give a skittish, high strung thoroughbred a run for its money at the Grand National. Also, the Cathy/Heathcliff doomed love is the only true love trope is a load of horse manure. AULDYIN

Good on this guy for knowing what’s best for him and sticking with it, and remember creating new happy memories without him doesn’t make you a bad person. SOLIDADVICE

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.