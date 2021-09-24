Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers is now a Harvard grad student

Rogers revealed via Twitter that she is currently a graduate student at Harvard University. Per her Sept. 15 Tweet, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is studying “the spirituality of public gatherings and the ethics of power in pop culture.” Plus, she adds: “yes, music is coming.” Per school’s public-facing directory , Rogers is enrolled at the Divinity School.

In terms of recent music activity, Maggie Rogers has been “on + off” — but for good reason.

In 2020, Rogers released her project, Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016 — which included her performance of “Anybody” from the 2011 Berklee Songwriting Contest. (She won.) But since, the singer — who was propelled to viral fame after her song “Alaska” left Pharrell Williams speechless in 2016 — has remained musically mum for the majority of this year.

On TikTok, Rogers gave her 138.4K followers an inside look into her new student life, documenting fit checks and her day-in-the-life routine on campus. Rogers is set to play the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Calif., this weekend and took TikTok followers on her morning run — noting it’s “helpful with breath control on stage” — before settling in for class, a COVID test, homework, and rehearsing vocals in her car.

“you forgot to mention it’s at harvard go off queen !!!” a user commented.

Rogers, channelling Elle Woods’s iconic “Legally Blonde” one-liner, replied: “What, like it’s hard?”









