Blind date: ‘I felt pressure to be extra interesting and enthusiastic’

HER IDEAL MATCH: Chris Evans in finance/banking

HER IDEAL DATE: Sitting on an outside patio drinking rosé

ERIC M.: 30 / business analyst

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: A good sense of humor, a romantic side, and endless optimism

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: When pursuing creative endeavors and surrounded by friends

6 P.M. PARIS SEAPORT BAR + CREPERIE, SEAPORT

COUNTING ON IT

Kathryn I spent the day doing my normal Sunday chores.

Eric I listened to a podcast about an amusement park, walked around, and read a bunch of Dinner with Cupid articles to get an idea of expectations.

Kathryn We were both on time. It was easy to spot him when he walked out — there was literally no one else on the patio.

Eric I was nervous with anticipation. I felt pressure to be extra interesting and enthusiastic.

Kathryn My first impression was that he was not my type at all. But obviously I wanted to be polite and stay for a bit and talk.

Eric She looked good. The wind was howling but she cooly kept her hair in order. She was blonde, tan, and seemed fit. These are all good qualities, but I don’t think either of us was what we imagined the other would look like. I kept an open mind, but I could feel that we had different vibes/energy/chemistry.

COLD CALCULATIONS

Kathryn We started off talking about what we should order (food vs. just drinks). I explained I had a late lunch so I’d prefer to just do drinks.

Eric That was fine by me, drink dates eliminate the awkwardness of trying to talk with a full mouth. I ordered a cocktail called Bohemian Rhapsody.

Kathryn I had two glasses of rosé. The restaurant had contact-less ordering so it was very smooth. We talked about general things. We didn’t really get into any deep conversation topics.

Eric Kathryn is an accountant originally from North Carolina. We discussed the usual date stuff. She has an English bulldog named Gus, he seems like a great dog. We talked about travel. Being from Massachusetts, I gave some recommendations for fun fall activities in New England.

Kathryn He seemed like a nice guy. It was very easy to converse, mostly because I knew this was not someone I’d be interested in dating so I was less worried about the impression I made.

Eric Because there wasn’t much chemistry, I didn’t feel compelled to ask tough questions; we were going to chat and then go our separate ways. We kept it friendly and surface level.

COMING UP SHORT

Kathryn As he settled the bill, I ordered a Lyft. We said it was nice meeting each other. There was an awkward side hug, mainly awkward cause of COVID.

Eric We did a quick, parting half-hug. That’s what made the most sense given the trajectory of the evening.

Kathryn No.

Eric No, we didn’t exchange numbers. We weren’t feeling it and that’s fine.

POST-MORTEM

Kathryn / B-

Eric / A When someone inevitably Googles one of us, I don’t want people thinking we’re bad at dating!



