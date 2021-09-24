Five things to do around Boston, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Join musician and activist Zakiyyah and Boston Globe columnist Jeneé Osterheldt for Shades of Black: An Evening with Zakiyyah , a conversation about the role of cultural institutions in deconstructing white supremacy. Hosted by the Museum of Science, the event will feature live performances by the artist. 7 p.m. In-person and virtual tickets are free with preregistration at mos.org .

Thursday

Street Art, Explored

Join filmmaker Susan Young for a screening of her short film, Voices in the Alley, which explores the history of Cambridge’s iconic Graffiti Alley. Young will discuss the impact of street art following the screening at Motherbrook Arts and Community Center in Dedham. 7:30 p.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Starting Friday

Pumpkins Galore

Get in the Halloween spirit at the Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show at the Naumkeag public garden in Stockbridge. Through October 31, more than 1,500 jack-o’-lanterns will be on display, as well as an array of flowers and gourds. 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Timed tickets, which must be purchased in advance at thetrustees.org, are $25 for weekends, $20 weekdays, with discounts for children and members.

Saturday

Café Concert

Singer-songwriters Beth DeSombre, Susan Levine, and Erin Ash Sullivan take the stage at the Somerville Songwriter Sessions at the Café at the Arts at the Armory, as the series brings back live performances. 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10; proof of COVID vaccination required. artsatthearmory.org

Saturday

Return of the Robots

The fourth annual Robo Boston Block Party returns to the Seaport after a yearlong hiatus. Attendees can watch demonstrations of everything from autonomous vehicles to drones, and try their hand at programming their own robots. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

