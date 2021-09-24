Home design idea: An office that doesn’t waste an inch of space

1 A custom pocket door makes the room feel larger, lets sunlight into the vestibule, and muffles noise when closed.

The owners of this Charlestown town house had always used one of the home’s three bedrooms as an office. Their three kids shared another bedroom. As the kids got older, they asked designer Carly Blackmore for another solution. The founder of Habitat Design divided one of the two third-floor bedrooms into two: a bedroom for the eldest child and a small office. She then reworked the vestibule that leads to the fourth-floor primary suite to include access to the new office, which sits at the bottom of the stairs. “They were nervous about the office being too small, but at 10-by-5-feet, it works well,” she says.

2 The shade is a holdover from the original office. “It offers privacy on the narrow street and allows light to filter in,” Blackmore says. The natural material ties to the desk top.

3 A sputnik light from Etsy shop Modcreation Studio plays up the jewel box feel, echoes the brass hardware, and adds warmth. “We used stainless for utilitarian elements and brass for accents,” Blackmore says.

4 The white millwork pops and the black computer monitors disappear against the Benjamin Moore Hale Navy walls.

5 Village Woodworking Shop in Topsfield crafted the built-in desk that accommodates two monitors and has a slide-out keyboard tray. The white oak desk top is more rugged than a painted surface.

6 Blackmore brought the Article spindle chair up from the floor below. “We used them in the dining room and scattered extras here and there that they can use during larger gatherings,” she says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.