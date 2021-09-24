Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

A string teacher friend shared a Connections essay, “Symphony of the Soul” (August 22), by one of my first private violin students, Judy Bolton. I also recall the lesson she describes because the piece, 4′33″ by John Cage, affected my life as well. More than that, I have been very fortunate to be in touch with many of my former students (the teacher who sent me Judy’s essay is one of them!). I never forgot Judy. It might make you all feel good to know how wonderfully you have touched at least our two lives with just this one submission!

Advertisement

North Branford, Connecticut

[The author] may not play the violin, but she retains the soul of a musician in her writing.

ddaveo

posted on bostonglobe.com

The Gift of Sight

Thank you to Matthew Shifrin for giving us a window into the world of a sightless person (“What You Can Learn from a Face,” August 29). We fail to appreciate our senses unless they are no longer working. After reading about Shifrin’s experiences, I will try not to take for granted the everyday visual cues that help me successfully navigate the world. Bravo to Shifrin and others who experience the world in a different way, yet bravely manage their lives in ways we can hardly appreciate.

Edwin Andrews

Malden

What remarkable insights I just got from reading this wonderful article about blind people not knowing about sighted people’s ability to read each other based on facial expressions. What a challenge to a search for understanding and the truth in human relationships!

Sonya Hamlin

New York City

It would never have occurred to me, before reading this, that a blind person would have to learn how to wrinkle his nose in disgust; I would assume it’d be a natural expression a person makes from how he feels. Having read this, now I know we learn and behave a lot more by observing than I ever would have imagined. Even more to be grateful for!

Advertisement

Kate Ullman

Jamaica, Vermont

Parks and Recreation

I am so glad the Globe is encouraging trips to the national parks (Fall Travel: “Western Wonders,” September 12). In 1971, our family flew to Denver to rent an excellent complete motor home for a month to visit 11 national parks. The children were 8, 11, and 14; the parents 37 and 40. The whole family bursts into smiles and cheers at any mention of the tour to this day. My favorite memory is the day one of the children froze part way up the twin ladders [used to access the Balcony House site] at Mesa Verde National Park, although I cannot remember which child.

Phyllis Bloom

Boston

As someone trying to survive climate change and incessant heat, drought, and fire here in the Sierras, the level of greenhouse gas emissions the Globe Magazine is advocating horrifies me. Please stop. This is irresponsible: “Touring like a turtle in your own sanitized and self-sufficient RV has undeniable appeal in the pandemic era.” That appeal is not “undeniable” from the point of view of people suffering climate change. Please search your heart and conscience before you glamorize needless greenhouse gas pollution.

Rachel Howard

Nevada City, California

Having been in these parks in June, I can confirm that Bryce is a spiritual experience and many people miss the beauty in Canyonlands. Sleep in the Moab area and dedicate one day each to these incredible national treasures. Read up on their history before or after your trip.

Advertisement

Burncoatgirl

posted on bostonglobe.com

Coastal Connections

Writer Jon Gorey and photographer Aram Boghosian captured our thinking and hearts as they traveled through this area that we now call home (Fall Travel: “Falling for the Farm Coast,” September 12). We both grew up going to beaches on the North Shore and riding bikes down Mass. Ave. We raised our family in the lovely town of Medfield. A few leisurely rides through Westport and Little Compton brought us such joy— the stone walls, open farm lands, ocean, art community, quiet back streets, and, of course, wineries. When people ask us why we moved to Westport for our retirement years, we just have to give them this article.

Nancy and Dean Malatesta

Westport

I grew up and my parents still live on the South Coast, so it’s fun to see spots I enjoy while we’re down there. Part of why I like it there, compared with the metro area, is that it does have a lot more of the hidden-gem feel that doesn’t constantly attract big crowds.

pgp28

posted on bostonglobe.com

Bicycling in these four towns is among the best in New England. Many have discovered its joys by participating in the Narragansett Bay Wheelmen’s “The Flattest Century in the East” ride every September. The way to explore this area is by bike.

dylanaud

posted on bostonglobe.com

Advertisement

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.