For sale: Highly-efficient homes in Natick and Canton

LOT SIZE 0.21 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $300,000 in 2018

PROS Five mini-split heat pumps—powered by paid-off rooftop solar panels—provide efficient heating and cooling throughout this renovated and insulated 1900 Gambrel Colonial. Enter by way of the farmer’s porch, and the main hall is flanked by stairs at left and an office or bedroom at right before it spills into a spacious great room with hardwood floors. The kitchen features quartz counters, gray Shaker-style cabinets, stainless appliances, and island seating. There’s a new bath by the back door, which leads to the long driveway and flat backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a new bath. The finished basement includes laundry and bath. CONS There are no trees on the lot, and no garage.

The kitchen at 200 Pond Street, Natick. Handout

Kim Kearns Nardone, CityLight Homes, 978-766-2327, kimkearnsnardone.com

$844,900

1140 WASHINGTON STREET / CANTON

1140 Washington Street, Canton. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,819

LOT SIZE 0.76 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $502,000 in 2013

PROS This updated and expanded 1930 Colonial features a pair of heat pumps for central air and heating, but retains a newer oil-fired steam boiler for extreme cold. Enter into a sunny kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters, painted hardwood floors, and a vented induction cooktop. Sliders off the dining room lead to a charming screened porch; the deck beyond it steps down to a huge, fenced yard. From the living room, French doors lead to a family room with office, powder room, and deck access. The former garage has been converted to a laundry room. Upstairs, the carpeted main bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bath; two more bedrooms share a bath. CONS Washington Street is a busy road.

The kitchen at 1140 Washington Street, Canton. Handout

Reza Lashkari, eXp Realty, 508-649-5646, LLHomesTeam.com









Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.