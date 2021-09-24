Boston’s next mayor --whoever she may be -- will take power on Nov. 16

In a release, city officials said timing for the mayoral transition is dictated by statute. This provision establishes that a new mayor be sworn-in after election results are certified. Typically, mayors are sworn-in in the January following the general election, in accordance with the expiration of the mayoral term. But the city’s politics this year has been anything but typical.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey met with mayoral candidates Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu at the Parkman House on Thursday, and the leaders agreed on a transfer of power on that date, according to Janey’s administration.

A date is set for Boston’s next mayor to take office, whoever she may be: Nov. 16.

Earlier this year, the City Council crafted a home rule petition that nixed a special mayoral election requirement in the run-up to Martin J. Walsh leaving his City Hall post to join President Biden’s Cabinet. In making that proposal, councilors found that the city charter states that when a mayor is elected, that person “shall take and subscribe the oaths required . . . as soon as conveniently may be after the issuance of the certificate of election.” (The petition became moot after Walsh stayed on as city executive past March 5.)

“The Councilors recognized that swearing in the elected mayor after certification will clear up confusion between the powers of acting mayor and the powers of a duly elected mayor and follows the will of the voters,” read a committee report on the proposal earlier this year.

In short, that means whoever is elected as mayor will be sworn-in shortly after the election certification process. After the election, there is a required 10-day recount petition period. During that time frame, results cannot be certified. The close of the recount petition for Nov. 2 general election is Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

If no recount is request, Boston election officials will certify the results on the next Monday, the 15th. This would allow for the transition of power to take place the following day.

Janey, who as city council president became acting mayor once Walsh left City Hall in March, will complete her term after the election results are certified, and Wu and Essaibi George have agreed to Nov. 16 as the target date for the next mayoral transition, according to Janey’s administration.

To prepare for transition, Janey plans to lead administrative discussions with both mayoral contenders. Essaibi George and Wu will receive summaries of the general structure and operation of city departments, and more detailed department briefings will follow in early November, once the mayor-elect has been determined, Janey’s office said in a release.

“From my first to my last day as mayor, the well-being of Boston’s residents has remained my top priority,” said Janey in a statement. “Starting these conversations with Councilors Wu and Essaibi George now helps ensure the new mayor will be ready to do her job and address the concerns of Boston’s residents on day one.”

Wu and Essaibi George were the top two vote getters from the Sept. 14 preliminary election, garnering 33 percent and 22 percent of the vote, respectively. On that date, mayoral candidates Andrea Campbell, Janey, and John Barros were eliminated from the contest.





