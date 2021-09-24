Child hit by school bus in Braintree suffering serious injuries

An 11-year-old girl was hit by a school bus in Braintree Friday afternoon suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Firefighters helped pull the girl out from under the bus, and she was conscious and alert, Braintree police said in a statement.
Braintree police and firefighters responded to a call for a serious crash at 46 Hillside Road around 2:40 p.m., just a quarter of a mile from East Junior High School, according to the statement.
She was taken to a Boston hospital, Braintree police said. The child was not immediately identified Friday night.
The crash remains under investigation by Braintree police with assistance from State Police.
