Child hit by school bus in Braintree suffering serious injuries

An 11-year-old girl was hit by a school bus in Braintree Friday afternoon suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Firefighters helped pull the girl out from under the bus, and she was conscious and alert, Braintree police said in a statement.

Braintree police and firefighters responded to a call for a serious crash at 46 Hillside Road around 2:40 p.m., just a quarter of a mile from East Junior High School, according to the statement.