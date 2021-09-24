fb-pixel Skip to main content

Child hit by school bus in Braintree suffering serious injuries

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 24, 2021, 9 minutes ago

An 11-year-old girl was hit by a school bus in Braintree Friday afternoon suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Firefighters helped pull the girl out from under the bus, and she was conscious and alert, Braintree police said in a statement.

Braintree police and firefighters responded to a call for a serious crash at 46 Hillside Road around 2:40 p.m., just a quarter of a mile from East Junior High School, according to the statement.

She was taken to a Boston hospital, Braintree police said. The child was not immediately identified Friday night.

The crash remains under investigation by Braintree police with assistance from State Police.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

