COVID-19 booster shots are now available to some Rhode Islanders

The booster shots are also now available for people who are 18- to 64-years old with underlying health conditions, and people age 18 and older who are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation or institutional setting.

Rhode Islanders 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings, regardless of age, should receive booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, according to the state health department.

PROVIDENCE — Nursing homes residents and other at-risk populations in Rhode Island can now begin receiving COVID-19 booster shots as early as Friday.

Eligible Rhode Islanders can make appointments for the booster shot by booking one at c19vaccineRI.org or by calling the health department at 211 or 401-222-8022. CVS is also accepting appointments for booster shots at 24 retail locations in Rhode Island and 158 locations in Massachusetts. Appointments can be made on the company’s website.

“Rhode Island was well prepared for COVID-19 booster shot administration. I am pleased to see that eligible Rhode Islanders are already stepping up to get their booster shots,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement.

The announcement comes after the US Food and Drug Administration granted an additional emergency use authorization for the administration of booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for specific populations earlier this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided final guidance Friday after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Thursday to vote on guidance and clinical recommendations.

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee had met Thursday morning and agreed to move ahead with the CDC’s recommendations after they made them public.





