Dedham renames park in honor of William B. Gould, former slave, Civil War veteran

More than 150 years later, the town honored his legacy by renaming Passive Park the William B. Gould Park, part of an effort to memorialize Gould’s long overlooked contributions to the town. The 1.3 acre grassy spot near Mother Brook is about a half-mile from Gould’s former home on Milton Street in East Dedham.

DEDHAM— In 1862, William B. Gould sailed 28 miles across the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, N.C., to escape a life of slavery. He would later become a Civil War Navy veteran , a family man, and respected member of the community where he settled with his wife and eight children.

“Black history is lost, stolen and strayed too often,” said William Gould V, a great-great grandson, said to the crowd of more than 100 who gathered for the park’s dedication Thursday. “It’s really nice to see recognition of Black heroes in the country, here in Dedham, in Boston, and all throughout the world.”

Brian Keaney, chairman of the Gould memorial committee, said the park is the first public space in the town named after a person of color.

“Until today, there’s not a single public space named for a person of color anywhere in the town of Dedham,” Keaney said at the dedication ceremony. “With many Black families residing right here in East Dedham, I’m sure it will be a great source of pride for them, and for all of us, to see the portrait of a Black man carved and gilded on this beautiful sign.”

Dark storm clouds lingered above the grassy park on a humid evening But sunshine soon spilled through as Gould’s four youngest living relatives posed by the park’s sign.

Four young descendants of William B. Gould stand with the park's sign after its unveiling. From left are William B. Gould VI, 11, Timothy Gould Jr., 21, Alina Emma Gould, 14, and Joey Gould, 20. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“I got goosebumps just hearing all the stories about him,” said Joey Gould, 20, a great-great-great grandson. “Just thinking about his story and trying to put myself in his shoes, him running away and fighting in the Navy. It’s a pretty insane story.”

The Rev. Wayne Belschner, pastor of of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parish, told the story of how Gould spent hours plastering the walls and ceiling of the church. Gould was not satisfied with the finished product, Belschner said, and so he re-plastered the church at his own expense.

“That was just one small example of what [Gould] did when he did it, he did it with every ounce of his being. He did it with complete dedication, and he did it with honor and distinction,” Belschner said. “Every part of that church, he is a part of. Every wall, every ceiling. Everything in there, he left his mark. And for this, we are grateful.”

The town’s department of veterans services awarded the William B. Gould Committee with a $75,000 check at the ceremony, which will help fund a statue of Gould to be erected at the park, according to Keaney.

Keaney said the committee is considering our potential sculptors, all of whom are people of color, to build the statue. They hope to dedicate it on Memorial Day, 2023, to mark the 100th anniversary of Gould’s death.

Gould’s life story went largely unnoticed for nearly a century. That changed when his diary turned up in 1958, documenting his escape from slavery and three years of service in the Union Navy that followed.

His great-grandson William Gould IV a professor emeritus at Stanford Law School, turned the diary into the book “Diary of a Contraband: The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor,” in 2002

Hilda Gould holds the program for the dedication of a park honoring her ancestor, William B. Gould, in Dedham. Gould escaped slavery and served as a Union sailor in the Civil War before moving to Dedham, where he became a respected community leader. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Gould IV said while more states remove statues of Confederate leaders and slave owners, it’s important to tell the stories that never made it into history books.

“When this projects’ organizers first approached me about this idea, they referenced the theme which draws more attention with each passing year—the importance of building upon memories which enhance a truly democratic mission, not simply tearing down what has existed,” Gould IV said.

“Whatever William Gould’s view of 2021, I know he would be proud of the cause of rights and equality, and the reckoning today aimed at its implementation,” Gould IV said. “My hope is that will take the place of these fallen statues.”

Dane Elliott-Lewis, a re-enactor with the 54th Massachusetts Company A, attends the dedication of William B. Gould Park Thursday afternoon in Dedham. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff



