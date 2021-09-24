Downtown rally condemns treatment of Haitian migrants at southern border

Haitian community leaders, immigration advocates, and allies will gather Friday morning at the John F. Kennedy Federal Building to denounce the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian migrants at the Texas-Mexico border.

The “Call for Action: Solidarity with Haiti” rally from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be coordinated by Haitian-Americans United Inc., Immigrant Family Services Institute, Inc., and other partners, according to a statement.

“It was particularly hurtful for Haitians to watch those images as Haiti is still facing so many challenges related to a recent earthquake, the assassination of their president, the severe economic hardships, and the increase of gangs violence in the streets,” Géralde Gabeau, executive director of Immigrant Family Services Institute, said in a statement. “America is better than that.”