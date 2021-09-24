Downtown rally condemns treatment of Haitian migrants at southern border

Haitian community leaders, immigration advocates, and allies will gather Friday morning at the John F. Kennedy Federal Building to denounce the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian migrants at the Texas-Mexico border.
The “Call for Action: Solidarity with Haiti” rally from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be coordinated by Haitian-Americans United Inc., Immigrant Family Services Institute, Inc., and other partners, according to a statement.
“It was particularly hurtful for Haitians to watch those images as Haiti is still facing so many challenges related to a recent earthquake, the assassination of their president, the severe economic hardships, and the increase of gangs violence in the streets,” Géralde Gabeau, executive director of Immigrant Family Services Institute, said in a statement. “America is better than that.”
Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, in recent days have faced hostility or expulsion from the US upon arrival at the country’s borders. In footage widely circulated on the Internet, US Border Patrol agents on horseback can be seen using reins as whips to threaten Haitian migrants. This week, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has mass deported many migrants back to Haiti, a country many of the migrants haven’t returned to in years.
Elected officials, religious activists, and community leaders are expected to speak at the rally, according to the statement.
