Episode 1: Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George discusses the city’s future

During the debut “Black News Hour” show, one of the final candidates in Boston’s race for mayor Annissa Essaibi George shared her vision for the city.
Also, we introduced “The Emancipator”, a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team to resurrect and reimagine The Emancipator, the nation’s first abolitionist newspaper.
Lastly, we previewed the Globe’s second season of “A Beautiful Resistance” by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.
See more about the topics discussed:
- The Globe is tracking the latest updates in Boston’s mayoral race to keep you informed on declared mayoral candidates and more news and resources.
- The Emancipator: A collaboration between BU’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team.
- A Beautiful Resistance: Black joy, Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.
Check out Episode 1 in full below, and learn more about “Black News Hour” at globe.com/BNH.
