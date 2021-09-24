fb-pixel Skip to main content
Black News Hour

Episode 1: Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George discusses the city’s future

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2021, 6 minutes ago
Annissa Essaibi George At-Large City Councilor and Candidate for Mayor takes in the scene while touring the area known as Mass. and Cass in Boston, MA on September 15, 2021.
Annissa Essaibi George At-Large City Councilor and Candidate for Mayor takes in the scene while touring the area known as Mass. and Cass in Boston, MA on September 15, 2021.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

During the debut “Black News Hour” show, one of the final candidates in Boston’s race for mayor Annissa Essaibi George shared her vision for the city.

Also, we introduced “The Emancipator”, a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team to resurrect and reimagine The Emancipator, the nation’s first abolitionist newspaper.

Lastly, we previewed the Globe’s second season of “A Beautiful Resistance” by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.

See more about the topics discussed:

Check out Episode 1 in full below, and learn more about “Black News Hour” at globe.com/BNH.

Boston Globe video