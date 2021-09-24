Episode 1: Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George discusses the city’s future

During the debut “Black News Hour” show, one of the final candidates in Boston’s race for mayor Annissa Essaibi George shared her vision for the city.

Also, we introduced “The Emancipator”, a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team to resurrect and reimagine The Emancipator, the nation’s first abolitionist newspaper.

Lastly, we previewed the Globe’s second season of “A Beautiful Resistance” by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.