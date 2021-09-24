Explosion, fire at metal shop in Spencer leaves employee with burns

An employee of a metal shop in Spencer was injured Friday morning when an electrical fuse sparked an explosion and fire.

The employee was burned in the incident and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Spencer police said in a statement.

Emergency crews responded at around 8:30 a.m. to New England Metal Services at 57 Wire Village Road in Spencer, a small town located about 10 miles west of Worcester.