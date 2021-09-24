Globe Summit Day 3: Here’s the full schedule for Friday

On the final day of the Globe Summit , panelists including Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Jenny Slate will join us for discussions about COVID-19, exploring empathy through art, and more. Here’s today’s full schedule:

Register to stream “Meat Me Halfway” — about the path to going plant-based — anytime during the Globe Summit. A link will be sent to view it for free and also to watch a discussion with filmmaker Brian Kateman and the Globe’s Kara Baskin.

9 a.m. | A Shared Responsibility to Advance Health Equity

The disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and persistent police brutality across the country have made it plain that racism directly impacts health outcomes. In this session, columnist Marcela Garcia will ask an expert panel how we can create a more transparent, accountable, and equitable health care system for all.

10 a.m. | Boston as a Better Tech Hub: Innovation for Good

Boston innovators and tech leaders often create products that disrupt markets and impact humanity. Hear from local leaders on why innovation is important for the greater good and what entrepreneurs should think about as they plan new products.

11 a.m. | The Future of Work: Reversing the She-cession

Women dropped out of the workforce in droves over the last 18 months, as many were laid off or bore the burden of familial responsibilities during the pandemic. Business columnist Shirley Leung will moderate a panel examining the future of work and how we can level the playing field.

12 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Exploring Empathy Through Art

Actress, comedian, and author Jenny Slate has dabbled in all manners of art, masterfully experimenting with language and expression to offer a window into her characters’ hearts and minds. The Massachusetts native connects with columnist Meredith Goldstein for a conversation around how empathy and art intertwine.

12:30 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Our Shifting Pandemic Response

Editor of the Globe Spotlight Team Patty Wen leads a fireside chat with CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about how our pandemic response is shifting — particularly in New England — and what’s next on the CDC’s radar in the years to come.

1 p.m. | Reimagining the Future of Small Business

This event will feature conversations with small business leaders who are reinventing the future of entrepreneurship and technology. The discussion will also cover resources and advice for students who imagine themselves in leadership business roles, particularly those from underserved communities.

2 p.m. | Living Up to Antiracist Ideals in the Tech Industry

While Greater Boston is renowned as one of the best tech hubs in the world, it’s also notorious for its woeful record on diversity. A panel of leaders in the industry will join reporter Pranshu Verma to discuss how Boston can better address racial issues to overturn the inequality that is embedded in the technology sector.

3 p.m. | Inside the Local Vaccine Effort and What’s Ahead for Massachusetts

Experts involved in the efforts from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will share an inside look at the process, while Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Commonwealth, will provide insight into the state’s vaccine rollout. Moderated by reporter Jonathan Saltzman, the group will share what the public needs to know as we face variants and the return to public life.

4 p.m. | From Watergate to Spotlight

The Globe Spotlight Team is marking its 50th anniversary this fall with a live panel discussion about investigative journalism. Stephen Kurkjian, Dick Lehr, Michael Rezendes, and Patty Wen will join moderator Jim Braude for “From Watergate to Spotlight: How investigative journalism has changed and why it’s more important than ever” to look back at journalism history as well as the current age of disinformation through the lens of the country’s oldest investigative team, and one of its most distinguished.

5 p.m. | Cocktail Club Toast

Join us for a toast with Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon and special guest Jenny Slate, comedian, actress, and author. The two will be mixing up a Bee’s Knees.

To follow along and make this drink at home, you will need:

1½ oz gin ¾ oz lemon juice (one lemon per drink) ¾ oz honey syrup choice of seasonal herbs (thyme, rosemary, mint, sage or basil)

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.