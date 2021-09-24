Man arrested for hit-and-run death of retired police sergeant near Kingston, N.H.

Police took Craig Sprowl, 45, into custody at the Motel 6 in Portsmouth, State Police Colonel Nate Noyes said in a news conference Friday afternoon. His wife, Angela, was also arrested at the motel for hindering apprehension, Noyes said

A Dover, N.H. man was arrested Friday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a retired police sergeant who lived in Derry, N.H., earlier this week, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Sprowl faces charges including negligent homicide.

He allegedly hit Donna Briggs, 59, from behind Tuesday morning while she was riding her bicycle and then left the scene, police said.

Briggs’s body was found about 8:30 p.m along Route 125 southbound near Kingston, N.H.

Police launched a search for a blue GMC Yukon identified in a surveillance video.

Briggs served for two decades in the Hudson Police Department in New Hampshire before retiring in 2013, Hudson Police Chief William Avery told the Globe Thursday. He called her “a model person and friend” and said she had been training for the Police Unity Tour, an awareness campaign for fallen police officers, before she died.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police.

