Man indicted in Milford storage locker death

A 28-year-old man was indicted Friday in the killing of a man who was found stabbed to death in a storage locker in Milford, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Christopher Tetreault, who was arrested in Virginia and whose address is listed as the Worcester County House of Correction, was indicted on a murder charge as well as larceny from a building by a Worcester County grand jury, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The body of Paul T. Weaver, 54 of Milford, was found Aug. 17 inside the storage locker at 15 Beach St., the statement said. An autopsy determined that Weaver died of multiple stab wounds and the death was ruled a homicide, according to the statement..