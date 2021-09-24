Middleborough man charged with assault after allegedly shoving MBTA commuter rail operator who asked him to put on mask

A Middleborough man is facing assault charges after he allegedly shoved an MBTA commuter rail operator who requested he put a mask on earlier this week.
Daniel Libby, 40, was boarding a commuter rail train stopped at the MBTA’s Braintree station Wednesday afternoon when he was asked by the operator to don a face covering, Transit Police said in a statement.
The request angered Libby, who allegedly hurled expletives at the operator before shoving him and shouldering his way onto the train.
When Transit Police responded to the station at around 5:20 p.m. and ordered Libby to get off the train, he refused and “would not comply with any requests,” the statement said. He was later arrested.
Libby is charged with assault and battery on a public official, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two and a half years in state prison.
He was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment in Braintree District Court Thursday. His next hearing is slated for Nov. 16.
