Middleborough man charged with assault after allegedly shoving MBTA commuter rail operator who asked him to put on mask

A Middleborough man is facing assault charges after he allegedly shoved an MBTA commuter rail operator who requested he put a mask on earlier this week.

Daniel Libby, 40, was boarding a commuter rail train stopped at the MBTA’s Braintree station Wednesday afternoon when he was asked by the operator to don a face covering, Transit Police said in a statement.

The request angered Libby, who allegedly hurled expletives at the operator before shoving him and shouldering his way onto the train.