Two men with Cambridge ties sought in Norwood drive-by murder

Two men with ties to Cambridge have been identified as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Boston man as he stepped out of a friend’s home in Norwood last weekend.
Murder warrants have been issued out of Dedham District Court for 27-year-old Ernest Payne, of Cambridge, and 25-year-old Anthony Loper-Feaster, whose last known address is in Salem, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference late Friday afternoon.
The suspects have been on the run from police since Sept. 19, when they allegedly gunned down Shakim Lewis-Johnson as he walked out of his friend’s home at 15 Sturtevant Ave. in a residential area of Norwood.
Police responded to the home just after 5 p.m. and found Lewis-Johnson shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he died in surgery.
Loper-Feaster and Payne sped off in a rented white 2014 Honda Accord with New Hampshire license plates immediately after the shooting, Morrissey said, and police believe they are still traveling in that vehicle.
The shooting was not random, according to Morrissey.
“We do want to caution people that we believe these men are still armed and that if they do see them, not to approach them, call 911,” he said.
Police have focused part of their search efforts in Cambridge. Both men have previously faced criminal charges there, according to court records.
