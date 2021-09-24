Two men with Cambridge ties sought in Norwood drive-by murder

Two men with ties to Cambridge have been identified as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Boston man as he stepped out of a friend’s home in Norwood last weekend.

Murder warrants have been issued out of Dedham District Court for 27-year-old Ernest Payne, of Cambridge, and 25-year-old Anthony Loper-Feaster, whose last known address is in Salem, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference late Friday afternoon.

The suspects have been on the run from police since Sept. 19, when they allegedly gunned down Shakim Lewis-Johnson as he walked out of his friend’s home at 15 Sturtevant Ave. in a residential area of Norwood.