Unruly JetBlue passenger departing from Boston chokes flight attendant, attempts to force his way into cockpit, FBI says

According to an FBI affidavit by Special Agent William Lopez, at one point during the volatile incident on board the aircraft, El Dahr was allegedly heard by one flight attendant “to say Allah in a raised tone.”

The passenger was identified in an FBI affidavit as Kahlil El Dahr, but no other information about his background was available Friday morning. He is facing prosecution in US District Court in Puerto Rico for interfering with a flight crew, records show.

A JetBlue passenger who departed from Boston choked a flight attendant and tried to force his way into the cockpit of the Puerto Rico-bound aircraft while shouting in Spanish and Arabic that he wanted to be shot, the FBI said in court papers.

El Dahr was a passenger on Flight 261 that departed from Logan International Airport Wednesday at 5:04 p.m. He was assigned Seat 6A, but was allowed to move into Seat 6C “for more space,” Lopez wrote.

During the flight — and about 70 minutes before it ended — El Dahr tried to make a telephone call “and became angry about the call’s unsuccess,” Lopez wrote.

Then, 45 minutes before landing, El Dahr’s unruly behavior allegedly escalated, triggering a furious struggle that ultimately resulted in seven crew members combining their efforts to keep him out of the cockpit and secure him with plastic ties and belts in a seat in the rear of the aircraft, Lopez wrote.

During the second incident, El Dahr allegedly “pulled himself out of his seat and rushed toward the flight deck yelling to be shot in the Spanish” and in Arabic, Lopez wrote.

“The JetBlue [flight attendant] physically redirected EL DAHR into the area in front of the front row before the galley” just as a member of the flight crew opened the cockpit door, the agent wrote.

El Dahr “observed the door open and then grabbed the JetBlue [flight attendant] by their collar and tie with one hand while using his other hand to grab the overhead compartment to gain leverage to kick,’’ the FBI alleged. “As the JetBlue [flight attendant] was kicked in the chest, EL DAHR yelled for the flight crew officer to shoot him.”

While trying to force his way into the cockpit, El Dahr allegedly kept hold of the flight attendant’s tie, Lopez wrote.

“This resulted in the tie tightening and ultimately prevented the JetBlue [flight attendant] from breathing,” Lopez alleged. “In response, the JetBlue [flight attendant] released EL DAHR to loosen the tie to prevent from being choked and incapacitated.”

The flight attendant was able to loosen the tie and was then joined by as many as six other crew members who allegedly combined to bring El Dahr under control. An off-duty flight attendant provided a pair of plastic ties for use as handcuffs, but El Dahr was able to break free, Lopez wrote.

However, the JetBlue staffers were finally able to overpower El Dahr — and the flight attendant used the necktie that once was being used to choke him to restrain him, Lopez wrote.

“The struggle continued until six (6) or seven (7) flight crew members were able to restrain EL DAHR using makeshift restraints, which included the JetBlue FA’s tie around EL DAHR’s ankles and seat belt extenders around EL DAHR’s torso,’' Lopez wrote. “EL DAHR was moved to the rear of the plane and restrained to a seat until the flight concluded.”

El Dahr was taken into custody by law enforcement at the San Juan airport, the FBI said.

The Globe has reached out to JetBlue for more information about the incident.

