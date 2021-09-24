Watch: The debate among the five Democrats running for Senate District 3

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think apple cider anything is overrated. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 209.4 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 708,977 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 285

Test-positive rate: 1.6 percent

Currently hospitalized: 127

Total deaths: 2,820

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

The five Democratic candidates running in a special election for Senate District 3 on the East Side of Providence shared their views on schools, climate change, public safety, and, of course, their favorite coffee shops during a lengthy forum on Zoom Thursday evening.

Hilary Levey Friedman, Bret Jacob, Geena Pham, Ray Rickman, and Sam Zurier all participated in the forum, which was moderated by yours truly and hosted by the Summit Neighborhood Association, the Wayland Neighborhood Association, the Fox Point Neighborhood Association, and the College Hill Neighborhood Association.

The primary is Oct. 5.

Whether you live in the district or just want to see five impressive candidates discuss key issues, take some time this weekend to watch the forum.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ When COVID-19 patients first flooded Rhode Island’s hospitals early last spring, health care workers were able to uplift one another, confident that they’d be able to get the job done. But then the second wave came last fall. And the third wave has been a “constant battering” of the entire health care workforce. Read more.

⚓ Part of the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital, the state’s largest hospital, was forced to close Thursday due to a nursing shortage. Read more.

⚓ For sale: One of the most famous haunted houses in the country. Already inhabited by Things That Go Bump in the Night. Read more.

⚓ A Democratic state legislator is drawing criticism after questioning how Rhode Island can house and support Afghan refugees when it already has many people facing hunger and homelessness. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, Gloria Walker (94), Mary Hall Keen (52), Ted Borges, Graham Vyse, Margie O’Brien, Jim DeRentis, Maribeth Calabro, Ann Clanton, Melissa Iamarone, Emily Martineau, Kayla Panu, William Ricci, Little Compton Councilman Andrew Moore, Christopher Marsella, Daniel Shachat (22), Jessica Shachat (25), state Senator Thomas J. Paolino (30), Nancy Meehan (92), Heidi Seddon (39), Pam Quinn (55), and Paige Clausius-Parks (40).

Also in the Globe

⚓ The Globe is celebrating 50 years of its Spotlight team with a look at 15 of its most significant investigations. Read more.

⚓ A standoff between progressives and moderate Democrats is threatening President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. Read more.

⚓ There was a spare-no-expense wedding on the Cape last week. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ It’s the third and final day of Globe Summit, our virtual event exploring interesting and timely topics. Check out the schedule here.

⚓ The advisory committee for the office of the postsecondary education commissioner has an all-day meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Westerly Town Council meets on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to consider an ordinance related to short-term rental properties. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune is expected to officially launch her campaign for mayor on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Southside Cultural Center.

My latest column

Another week, another new candidate in the race for Rhode Island governor. I took a look at the most important question Democrat Matt Brown has to answer. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza about his decision to not run for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.