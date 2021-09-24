Woman arraigned for allegedly setting police cruiser on fire in Dracut

A 43-year-old woman was arraigned Friday for allegedly setting fire to a police cruiser parked behind the Dracut police station earlier this month, police said.

Alicia A. Burley was arraigned in Lowell District Court on two counts of burning a motor vehicle and one count of trespassing, Dracut police said in a statement. She pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance.

She was ordered not to possess any dangerous weapons, to stay away from the Dracut Police Department unless she has police business, and to undergo a mental health evaluation and any court recommended treatment at a local medical facility, the statement said.