Woman arraigned for allegedly setting police cruiser on fire in Dracut

A 43-year-old woman was arraigned Friday for allegedly setting fire to a police cruiser parked behind the Dracut police station earlier this month, police said.
Alicia A. Burley was arraigned in Lowell District Court on two counts of burning a motor vehicle and one count of trespassing, Dracut police said in a statement. She pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance.
She was ordered not to possess any dangerous weapons, to stay away from the Dracut Police Department unless she has police business, and to undergo a mental health evaluation and any court recommended treatment at a local medical facility, the statement said.
The Dracut police shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station on Sept. 15, at about 9 p.m., police said. Officers were responding to other emergency calls at the time.
Officers discovered one of the cruisers was fully engulfed in flames behind the station, police said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The cruiser next to it also sustained significant heat damage.
Both cruisers were totaled, police said. No injuries were reported.
Officers found Burley after the fire had been put out in the station vestibule with a can containing gasoline, a Bic lighter, and a partially used book of matches, police said. She was taken to a local hospital to undergo an evaluation.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
