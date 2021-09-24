All migrants have been cleared from encampment in Del Rio, Tex., homeland security secretary says

Earlier in the day, President Biden decried their treatment and took responsibility for the handling of the estimated 15,000 migrants.

Mayorkas made the announcement at the White House amid widespread criticism of the Biden administration for its handling of the migrants, most of them Haitians, at the US-Mexico border.

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Friday that all migrants have been cleared from the encampment in Del Rio, Tex.

‘’Less than one week ago, there were approximately 15,000 migrants in Del Rio, Texas, the great majority of whom were Haitian nationals,’’ Mayorkas told reporters Friday. ‘’This was the result of an unprecedented movement of a very large number of people traveling to a single point of the border within a matter of a few days. ... As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge.’’

Advertisement

Mayorkas said that about 2,000 migrants were expelled to Haiti on a total of 17 flights organized by the Department of Homeland Security.

Another 8,000 migrants ‘’decided to return to Mexico voluntarily,’’ Mayorkas said. The remaining 5,000 are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security ‘’to determine whether they will be expelled or placed in immigration removal proceedings,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Biden’s relationship with Black leaders and activists has rapidly deteriorated, as many have condemned his treatment of Haitian migrants and grown angry with his failure to overhaul policing and enact sweeping laws protecting voting rights.

Partly as a response, Biden, in his first detailed public comments on the treatment of Haitians at the border in Texas, sought Friday to take some responsibility. He said there would be consequences for Border Patrol agents who treated migrants roughly and denounced their behavior as ‘’dangerous’' and ‘’wrong.’’

‘’Of course I take responsibility, I’m president,’’ he said. ‘’I promise you, those people will pay.’’

Advertisement

White House officials are scrambling to try to repair the damaged relationships with Black leaders, holding private meetings with them that they hope will smooth relations. Black voters were a cornerstone of the coalition that powered Biden to the Democratic nomination and the White House last year, and they are expected to play a crucial role in next year’s midterm elections. Outrage among Black leaders about Biden reached new highs this week, creating fissures with potentially far-reaching implications.

Biden’s deportations of Black Haitians seeking asylum at the Southern border while images and videos of white Border Patrol agents grabbing and shouting at them went viral and drew sharp rebukes from normally supportive Black allies.

The official collapse of policing negotiations on Capitol Hill this week also all but extinguished dim hopes of ushering in new laws the year after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. And lingering uncertainty over the fate of a long-shot push to expand voting rights has created growing anxiety about future elections.

‘’He said on election night: Black America, you had my back, I’ll have yours,’’ civil rights activist Al Sharpton said in a Thursday phone interview. ‘’Well, we’re being stabbed in the back, Mr. President. We need you to stop the stabbing — from Haiti to Harlem.’’

Sharpton — who visited the border area on Thursday and said he is in touch with administration officials — said Biden faces a ‘’defining moment,’’ in which he could ‘’rise to the occasion’' or let down ‘’those that helped you get there.’’

Advertisement

Like many Black leaders, he is calling on Biden to stop deporting Haitian migrants under a public health order and urge the Senate to work around the filibuster to pass a voting law.

Biden has won plaudits from Black leaders for historic investments to combat poverty in African American communities through a sweeping pandemic relief bill, and he has been praised for staffing a diverse government and putting barrier-breaking officials in top positions. White House officials emphasized executive actions the Biden administration has taken, such as the Justice Department limiting the use of ‘’chokeholds’' by agents and stepping up scrutiny of GOP voting laws.

‘’We have done number of things specifically geared at the African American community,’’ said Cedric L. Richmond, director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Richmond pinned blame on Congress for legislative inaction on policing reform, and said that he will continue to listen to concerns from activists. ‘’They have their role — their role is to push and push us hard as they can. And our role is to govern,’’ he added.

But the Biden administration has given no indication it is preparing to stop invoking the health order, known as Title 42, to expel many migrants arriving at the border during the pandemic. The Trump administration used the provision, prompting many Democrats to complain that Biden is following in his predecessor’s footsteps.

And Biden has stopped short of publicly endorsing a change to Senate rules that would allow Democrats to pass voting rights legislation without meeting the 60-vote threshold for most legislation. A group of Democratic senators recently introduced a pared-down voting rights, campaign finance and government ethics bill, but it remains far from certain it will garner the support needed to win passage.