Judge strikes down Tenn. governor’s opt-out mask order

This is the second time in a week that Lee’s order has been placed on pause as families and advocates across the state have filed a handful of lawsuits amid spiking coronavirus case numbers in schools. In Shelby County, while the school district had implemented a strict mask mandate, a federal judge indefinitely banned Lee’s order after families argued the governor’s executive order endangered their children.

US District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on Friday ruled Knox County Schools must implement a mask mandate to help protect children with health problems amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also blocked Lee’s order from being implemented while the legal battle continues to move its way through court.

NASHVILLE — A federal judge handed down a second blow to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements.

“It is real, and likely. Knox County students are being infected right now, every day, at a rate of 162 students every day ... and the threat of harm is therefore (immediate),” Greer wrote.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CDC finds fewer school closures where masks are required

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday offered more evidence that school mask requirements can help keep children healthy and in classrooms, showing lower spikes in pediatric COVID cases and fewer school closures in places that require them.

In an analysis of 520 US counties, the CDC found that pediatric cases rose more sharply in places without school mask requirements. And in a separate report that looked at Arizona’s two largest counties, the agency found that schools without mask requirements were 3.5 times as likely to be forced to close as schools with them.

Though polls show a majority of parents support mask requirements — and despite recommendations from pediatricians and the CDC — schools remain bitterly divided over whether to implement them. Opponents of mask mandates say parents should get to decide whether their children wear them.

The pandemic has already taken a toll on the new school year. In a third report, the CDC said more than 900,000 students in 44 states had been affected by closures since the start of school. Many schools are contending with challenges on multiple fronts, including outbreaks that force staff to quarantine, and staff shortages that make it difficult to find replacements.

WASHINGTON POST

Virus hits talk-show, alters vice president interview

What had been billed as Vice President Harris’s first “in-studio talk show appearance” since taking office was overtaken by chaos Friday as two of the four cohosts of “The View” tested positive for the coronavirus and were removed from the set moments before they were scheduled to conduct the interview.

After a long scramble to fill time on live television, Harris eventually appeared, but only for about eight minutes and from a remote location rather than in the New York studio. Harris touched briefly on several newsy issues — coronavirus vaccinations, conditions at the US-Mexico border and abortion laws — and she worked in a “big announcement” about $1.2 billion in funding for school broadband.

But the vice president’s appearance on the popular show seemed likely to be remembered not for what she said but for all that transpired before she said it.

The show had just returned from its first break, after an opening “Hot Topics” segment, when two of the day’s four cohosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were hustled off the set without explanation.

Upon returning from an unscheduled commercial break, cohost Joy Behar explained that while both Hostin and Navarro were vaccinated, they had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the show would continue without them.

WASHINGTON POST

E-mails show Trump prioritized election over pandemic response

White House officials prioritized President Trump’s attempt to challenge the election over the pandemic response last winter, according to e-mails obtained by the House select subcommittee probing the government’s coronavirus response and shared with The Washington Post.

Steven Hatfill, a virologist who advised White House trade director Peter Navarro and said he was intimately involved in the pandemic response, repeatedly described in the e-mails how “election stuff” took precedence over coronavirus, even as the outbreak surged to more than 250,000 new coronavirus cases per day in January.

“Now with the elections so close, COVID is taking a back-seat, yet the disease is rearing it[s] ugly head again,” Hatfill wrote to an outside colleague in October 2020. Following the election, which was disputed by Trump, Hatfill wrote in another e-mail that he personally “shifted over to the election fraud investigation in November.”

In other e-mails obtained by the subcommittee, Hatfill further detailed his role in the White House’s election challenges, including traveling to Arizona in the wake of that state’s close election, passing along a “Plan B for Trump Legal Fight” and sharing debunked rumors of Joe Biden’s supposed family ties with a voting machine company.

Asked in a Jan. 5, 2021, e-mail by a George Washington University colleague why he was not “fixing the virus,” Hatfill blamed the election dispute, writing, “Because the election thing got out of control. I go where my team goes,” citing his own efforts to help challenge the outcome of the election in Nevada.

WASHINGTON POST

NY fears staff shortages in hospitals and schools

New York state officials are racing to make contingency plans in a bid to avoid a staffing shortage in hospitals by Monday — when a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers kicks in. Under the mandate, all those working in health care must have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by then, but only about 84 percent of the state’s health professionals were at least partially vaccinated as of Thursday, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

This means potentially thousands of health-care workers could be unable to work on Monday. At a news briefing on Thursday, Hochul appealed for remaining health-care workers to get vaccinated. “What is looming for Monday is completely avoidable … I will be announcing a whole series of initiatives that we are doing to be prepared for a situation on Monday, which I hope doesn’t happen.”

New York City’s public schools also face a potential staffing crisis, as the city’s vaccine mandate also applies to educators. Unions representing the educators have asked the city to delay the deadline so that schools can make contingency plans in case too many teachers either quit or choose to take unpaid leave. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was confident schools would be sufficiently staffed. “We have thousands and thousands of vaccinated experienced substitute teachers ready to go.”

WASHINGTON POST

Norway to ease its pandemic restrictions

COPENHAGEN — Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg says most of the national coronavirus restrictions in the Scandinavian country will be eased.

The restrictions lifted include the requirement for serving patrons in restaurants and the 3.3-feet social distance rule. Eateries, bars, and nightclubs will be allowed to remain open after midnight, schools and kindergartens can return to normal, and “handshakes will again be allowed,” a smiling Health Minister Bent Hoeie said.

He stressed Norway will have “an increased preparedness” and local restriction will be imposed if there was a flare-up.

Norway is the second Scandinavian country to end the restrictions after Denmark did so on Sept. 10.

More than 76 percent of Norway’s population of 5.3 million have gotten one vaccine, and nearly 70 percent have gotten both shots, according to official figures.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russia sets daily record number of virus deaths

MOSCOW — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record on Friday amid a steady increase in infections.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 828 new deaths on Friday, the country’s highest daily number of the pandemic. The previous record of 820 daily deaths was registered on Aug. 26, and on Thursday this week the daily death toll reached 820 once again.

In all, Russian authorities have reported some 7.3 million confirmed cases and more than 202,000 deaths. However, reports by the government’s statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS