Pediatric COVID-19 cases rose faster in counties without school mask requirements, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday offered more evidence that school masks requirements can help keep children healthy and in classrooms, showing lower spikes in pediatric covid cases and fewer school closures in places that require them.

In an analysis of 520 U.S. counties, the CDC found that pediatric cases rose more sharply in places without school mask requirements. And in a separate report that looked at Arizona's two largest counties, the agency found that schools without mask requirements were 3.5 times more likely to be forced to close than schools with them.

Though polls show a majority of parents support mask requirements - and despite recommendations from pediatricians and the CDC - schools remain bitterly divided over whether to implement them. Opponents of mask mandates say parents should get to decide whether their children wear them.