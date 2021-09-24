Got kids? Put parenting on your resume.

“Being a stay-at-home mom . . . was exponentially harder than I thought it was going to be — way harder than being a lawyer,” Nicole Oden told me via email. The founder of Your Ideal Mom Life , a website that offers advice about time-management for mothers who want to “live the mom life you absolutely love,” Oden, a lawyer, cared for her kids, now 7 and 9, full time for four years. She emerged from the experience certain that parenting had better prepared her for success outside the home. “Motherhood trains a woman, in an almost unforgiving, bootcamp-ish way, how to be a leader,” she said. “It also gives a woman certain skills that translate directly to the professional world.” Among them: juggling important tasks, defusing conflict, thinking on one’s feet, and being prepared for just about anything.

When my first daughter was born four years ago, I realized how painfully inaccurate that perception was. It had been a traumatic labor, and my daughter screamed whenever I put her down. Between multiple night wakings and breastfeeding, I never found myself sitting alone on the couch leisurely doing anything.

Before I had kids, the term “stay-at-home mom” conjured the image of a woman on a couch watching daytime television while leisurely folding laundry as her children played outside.

The same is true of fathers who stay home to raise their children. Yet 72 percent of working mothers and fathers concede that women take the hit professionally for becoming mothers.

So it’s not surprising that as of 2018 only 7 percent of parents included their child-rearing experience on their resumes or in their cover letters, according to a survey for the website CareerBuilder.

Instead of being a boon to a job candidate’s prospects, time spent caring for children “is seen as a gap,” says Cliff Flamer, the CEO of BrightSide Resumes, a career counseling service. Flamer, who was his oldest daughter’s full-time caregiver during the first year of her life, says, “It is unfortunate, because you are ready to work — perhaps more ready than somebody who is employed and burned out. . . . But you’ve got people thinking you’re out of touch, disconnected, [your] skills are obsolete, and your priorities have shifted. Those things can get in the way [of finding a job].”

Parents who stay at home with their kids “are considered not working,” says Flamer. “But it is the hardest job you’ve ever had. So that is extremely demoralizing.”

Katya Libin, co-founder of HeyMama, a national membership organization that champions working mothers, points out that project management, multitasking, budgeting, long-term strategic planning, organization, delegation, and team management are each squarely in a parent’s wheelhouse.

“We see motherhood as this amazing training ground for leadership,” she says.

Lorna Bernstein seconds the motion. “I defy you to find any full-time parent that isn’t operating like a CEO and a CFO at the same time,” she says. The founder and CEO of Grokker, which runs workplace well-being programs, and author of “It’s Personal: The Business Case for Caring,” spent three years caring full time for her three children beginning when they were 8, 11, and 13 years old.

“Being a parent taught me to be a really great listener, to be patient, to be empathetic in order to ensure that my kids felt heard, connected, and safe, because only then would I be able to help them,” she says. “This is absolutely pivotal to me as a manager and as a leader.”

Flamer agrees that empathy, a so-called soft skill, belongs on the list. “All parents have felt like ‘I give up,’ and you have to find a way to have empathy. . . . It’s 3 a.m., and I was woken up, and I’m tired, and I don’t want to change the sheets again, and this kid is forcing me to do this.”

According to CareerBuilder, three out of four employers believe that soft skills, including empathy and communication, are just as important as job-specific hard skills such as computer proficiency, bookkeeping, and industry-specific certification.

“[Employers] know they can teach you the fundamentals of what they do, but it is very difficult to teach those softer skills,” says Stacey Delo, CEO of Après, a site that returns mothers to work after career breaks.

Word about the workplace assets that formerly stay-at-home parents have seems to be getting out. In April, LinkedIn introduced “stay at home parent” and other caretaking job titles for people to list on their work histories. And in May, HeyMama launched a campaign, Motherhood on the Resume. “By adding it to our resumes and by taking pride in the skills and strengths that we’ve gained,” says Libin, “we can tear down these deep cultural biases against mothers in the workplace and recognize motherhood for what it really is.”

This also goes for fathers returning to the workplace after time away caring for their children.

The pandemic challenge of juggling child care with jobs has pushed many working parents to the brink of burnout, but it’s also made parenting as a skill set more visible. So parents, don’t leave a blank space on your resume. If you stayed home with the kids, say so.

Katie C. Reilly is a freelance writer, attorney, and mother. Her writing primarily focuses on women’s health, grief, and social justice.