It’s been a long time since Harvard Coop was a storied bookstore

Re “Harvard Coop: From storied bookstore to souvenir stand” by Joan Wickersham (Opinion, Sept. 23): The complaints about the “Harvard” (Barnes & Noble-managed) bookstore are about 20 years too late, and yet another tragedy we can blame on Amazon. For other bibliophiles who preferred to fold reading under their arm, Out of Town News was already dying by the ’90s as Harvard Square morphed to a business model that mimicked the Chestnut Hill Mall. Sadly, the used bookstores were the first to go in the Square, and they were followed shortly thereafter by others in nearby Davis Square. A few stores remain.

Wickersham should take a trip into Boston where the Brattle Book Shop’s stacks of aging volumes has constantly busy aisles that feed the dependency of book lovers. Like all good bookstores, there’s an organization by topic, but a chaotic layout is intended for explorers.