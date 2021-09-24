Losing candidates, winning ideas

Andrea Campbell: Unlike either of the two finalists, the city councilor (and third-place finisher) put police reform at the center of her candidacy. Campbell, who chaired the City Council’s public safety committee, developed a detailed plan to restructure and refinance (not defund) the Boston Police Department. For example, Campbell proposed eliminating a costly four-hour minimum overtime rule and redirecting the savings to mental health and trauma care. Her plan would shift some police details at construction sites to civilian “flagmen” and expand the department’s use of body cameras across all departments. Some of Campbell’s proposals would save money. Most of them would improve badly frayed police-community relations.

Boston’s mayoral finalists Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George barely had time to sip their victory champagne last week before the campaign calendar bore down, pressing ahead to the election on Nov. 2. Such a truncated timeline means the focus for each candidate probably will be on polls, field operations, raising money for ads, and looking for ways to attack the other without appearing too mean. What could get lost in the crush — despite lofty promises to campaign on the issues — are ideas: the creative proposals that animated the earliest days of the campaign, including from the three major candidates who didn’t advance to the final. Before that happens, let’s revisit some of the best ideas from the campaign’s worthy also-rans.

Campbell also showed breadth to her candidacy with a creative urban design plan for 15-minute neighborhoods. The idea, modeled after the successful overhaul of city streets in Paris, is to create neighborhoods where a resident’s every essential need — groceries, banks, parks — is within 15 minutes of home by bicycle or walking. Campbell also pushed for more rapid implementation of the GoBoston 2030 transportation plan, which former mayor Martin Walsh released in 2017 but which has been stalled by the pandemic and bureaucratic inertia. It needs to be dusted off to make getting around Boston safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

John Barros: The city’s former chief of economic development is known for his efforts to combat high housing costs and gentrification, but he also had a unique take on education, focused on the chronically mismanaged Madison Park Vocational Technical High School. Barros suggested that Madison Park become independent from the Boston Public Schools, with its own budget and school board, the better to serve its specialized mission. Some level of autonomy has been proposed for Madison Park since at least 1988, but change at the school rarely gets traction. To maintain a diverse economy, Boston’s schools need an outstanding program in practical skills. Not every graduate will find careers in finance or the life sciences, after all.

Barros also proposed a wide-ranging arts agenda that went beyond the usual platitudes about the importance of culture to the city’s economy. Barros wanted to create a new development agency just for the arts, to finance and develop housing and commercial venues for artists, and he proposed a funding mechanism modeled on the successful Community Preservation Act that would place a small assessment on property taxes to support arts programming. Also worthy: expanding the artist-in-residence program, which embeds artists inside city departments to promote creative thinking about municipal government.

Kim Janey: The acting mayor ran a relatively cautious preliminary campaign, hoping to win a spot in the final based on her five-month incumbency. Still, Janey launched two pilot programs as acting mayor that deserve consideration by the next mayor. In August, she announced a public safety plan to respond to mental health emergencies without the primary involvement of police. Expected to be rolled out this fall, the plan will train dedicated co-response teams of police officers and mental health workers who can respond more effectively and humanely to the thousands of mental health calls placed to 911 in Boston every year.

Janey also initiated an experiment in free service for the MBTA’s Route 28 bus, a high-ridership route that runs through Roxbury and Mattapan. That pilot is scheduled to end on Nov. 29. It should be extended if an analysis shows its value.

It would be a shame if this historic election, with all its energy and fresh approaches, is squandered on status quo thinking. Boston’s next mayor needs the confidence and humility to adopt bold approaches to the city’s challenges even if — or especially if — the ideas were not her own.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.