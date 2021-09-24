Mass. & Cass is a human tragedy and a policy failure

Thank you for pointing out the human tragedy and policy failure happening right here in Boston in 2021 (“Here, businesses become fortresses: For owners, ‘Mass. & Cass’ at crossroads of desperation, despondency,” Page A1, Sept. 21; “Revere mayor pushes back on Mass.-Cass plan,” Page A1, Sept. 22). It’s time to stop conflating homelessness with the poor and account more for people who are in the throes of addiction and mental illness and are recently released from incarceration with no plan.
While we can trace the situation to the 1970s and the deinstitutionalization of people with mental illness, 50 years of failed policies have continued and made a bad situation worse. The streets, shelters, and hotel rooms should not be a home, and yet we refuse to stop spending money on stopgap solutions.
Advertisement
Why did Long Island work so well? It was isolated, it provided affiliation with a community of peers, and it provided services.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has hundreds of acres and many empty buildings in disrepair where the state hospitals and developmental centers were. If rehabbing the old buildings is impossible, how about placing temporary structures on these sites? You can’t house the current homeless population without social, psychiatric, and substance use services.
Spending money on shelters and hotel rooms is a never-ending story because there is no permanence. Buildings that were meant to help the sick, addicted, and destitute stand empty and crumbling while the very people they were meant to serve live lives of not-so-quiet desperation.
Laura Logue Rood
Boston
The writer is a registered nurse.