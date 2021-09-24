Mass. & Cass is a human tragedy and a policy failure

Thank you for pointing out the human tragedy and policy failure happening right here in Boston in 2021 (“Here, businesses become fortresses: For owners, ‘Mass. & Cass’ at crossroads of desperation, despondency,” Page A1, Sept. 21; “Revere mayor pushes back on Mass.-Cass plan,” Page A1, Sept. 22). It’s time to stop conflating homelessness with the poor and account more for people who are in the throes of addiction and mental illness and are recently released from incarceration with no plan.

While we can trace the situation to the 1970s and the deinstitutionalization of people with mental illness, 50 years of failed policies have continued and made a bad situation worse. The streets, shelters, and hotel rooms should not be a home, and yet we refuse to stop spending money on stopgap solutions.