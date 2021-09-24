With federal funds at hand, swift action urged on Mass. climate efforts

These federal funds represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in nature and climate at a scale that will help our economy recover from the pandemic, improve public mental and physical health, and make our communities more resilient to a changing climate.

Re “Massachusetts lawmakers should move urgently on climate threats” (Editorial, Sept. 19): Legislative leaders are considering how Massachusetts will use its $5.3 billion in COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This summer provided many reminders — catastrophic fires, floods, and droughts across the United States — that climate change is here now.

Massachusetts cities, towns, and nonprofit partners have hundreds, if not thousands, of shovel-ready projects ready to deploy. These solutions will reduce risks of flooding, extreme heat, droughts, and contaminated waters, and increase opportunities to connect with nature that are so important to human health. Our environmental justice populations — often those most harmed by COVID — are in particular need and deserve greater access to the outdoors.

There are few investments that deliver the impressive rate of return that nature does. Mass Audubon hopes that the Legislature seizes this opportunity to jump-start investments in nature and climate that are needed to address the challenge.

Michelle Manion

Vice president of policy and advocacy

Mass Audubon

Lincoln





Move urgently on climate threats — and on job training, where another crisis looms

I wholeheartedly agree with the Globe’s opinion that lawmakers should move urgently on climate threats. However, I’m concerned that some readers could have been left with the impression that the editorial board thinks Governor Baker’s proposed investments in job training could wait for a future date. The COVID-related recession pushed tens of thousands of mostly low-income workers into unemployment. For many of them, particularly those in the hospitality, food service, and related industries, their jobs will not be coming back any time soon. With their recent loss of extended unemployment benefits, they have no means of support for themselves and their families. Either they will need to pivot their transferable skills to new jobs in new industries and learn new skills or be in serious trouble. Therefore, job training and related employment services cannot wait without creating a crisis for thousands of Massachusetts workers.

Jerry Rubin

President and CEO

Jewish Vocational Service

Boston