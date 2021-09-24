Home of the Week: A Modern Farmhouse town house with 3 levels of living space

Year built Estimated delivery is February 2022

Square feet 2,533

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Fee $667 a month

Sewer/water Private/community

Taxes To be determined

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “enclave” as a “distinct territorial, cultural, or social unit enclosed within or as if within foreign territory.” Developer Toll Brothers, however, uses the word — capitalized, of course — to define its growing 55-plus development in the center of Boxborough, a town straddling Interstate 495.

Unit 40 is the Davis Modern Farmhouse model, and its exterior embraces some of the most popular elements of the style: a prominent porch, clean lines (here a rectangular box topped with a triangle), board-and-batten siding, and a marrying of black-and-white features.

The front door opens into a foyer with a tray ceiling and, to the left, a study with double doors, recessed lighting, tall baseboards, built-in cabinetry, and a window seat. But as one moves deeper into the town house, the layout opens up. There’s a mudroom on the left that has a built-in bench with cubbies and doors to the garage, the laundry room, and the walk-in pantry. The kitchen is on the right, the dining area follows, and then the living room serves as the end point, with big windows and a slider to a composite deck with stairs to a paver patio below.

The open layout encompasses the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The kitchen features tall bluish-gray cabinetry with mitered doors, recessed lighting, quartz counters, a long island with a sink and seating for three, copper cone pendant lights, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove. A trio of windows and a long wrought-iron chandelier with eight shaded lights delineates the dining area from the kitchen, and a tray ceiling with elegant dark molding, recessed lighting, and speakers demarcates the living area, which has a gas fireplace flanked by windows.

There’s a half bathroom with a porcelain pedestal sink off to the middle left of this layout, but there’s a big selling point at the back right of this home: a first-floor primary suite, a feature found in all of the homes in this development. The bedroom area (240 square feet) boasts a board-and batten wall, oak engineered hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, and a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and a circular metal chandelier that has eight lights encased in patterned-glass shades. There is a matching board-and-batten wall in the en-suite bath, as well as a dual vanity topped with quartz, two mirrors, a water closet, and a tiled shower with glass doors, a seat, and multiple showerheads.

The flooring throughout much of the first and second floor is oak engineered hardwood.

Stairs near the entrance to the primary suite lead to a second floor with a 372-square-foot loft, a full bath, and the home’s second bedroom. All of the spaces have recessed lighting, and the 190-square-foot bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and two windows. The bedroom is carpeted. The bathroom offers a single vanity topped with quartz, a tub/shower combination with a vertically stacked subway tile surround, and a tile floor.

Back on the first floor, stairs opposite the half bath descend to a lower level with a slider to a patio. This model is equipped with a fitness center, a wet bar with a fridge, and separate bar-like seating.

The home also comes with an attached two-car garage. The upgrades reflected in the price of this home include the extended kitchen cabinetry, the study (in lieu of “flex space”), roughed in plumbing in the basement, and designer finishes for the cabinetry, flooring, and plumbing fixtures.

The Enclave offers all single-floor town homes that range from 1,833 to 2,626 square feet with starting prices from $759,995 to $819,995. The community will have 50 homes when it is complete.

Development amenities include a clubhouse, lounge, fitness center, heated outdoor pool, and community garden.

For more information, go to the online sales site. The development is holding an open house on Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

The living room features a gas fireplace, a wall of windows, and a tray ceiling. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The primary suite includes a dual vanity, a board-and-batten accent wall, and a standalone shower. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The second-floor family room. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The primary suite boasts a tray ceiling, recessed lighting, and a board-and-batten accent wall. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The kitchen offers cabinetry with mitered doors, stainless-steel appliances, and an island with seating and a quartz top. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The study offers built-ins and a window seat. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

A small seating area in the lower level of the model. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The model home features a wet bar and an island with seating in the walk-out lower level. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

The pool at the community clubhouse. Bill Taylor/Toll Brothers

