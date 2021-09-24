Bishop Fenwick makes a major league hire, naming Peabody’s Matt Antonelli as baseball coach

A native of Peabody, Antonelli starred in football, hockey, and baseball at St. John’s Prep before continuing his baseball career at Wake Forest, declining an invitation to sign with Los Angeles Dodgers after being selected in the 19th round of the 2003 MLB Draft.

After a standout career at Wake Forest and with the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League, Antonelli was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by the San Diego Padres in 2006. He went on to play eight seasons with the Padres, Nationals, Orioles, Yankees, and Indians.

Antonelli went on to serve as an assistant coach at Wake Forest and was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Holy Cross. He’s also well known for his YouTube channel, Antonelli Baseball, for which he makes instructional baseball videos.

“Matt’s reputation in the baseball community is unmatched and the Antonelli name is synonymous with excellence,” said Fenwick athletic director Dave Woods. “We have such high regard for Matt not only as a baseball coach, but as a person of integrity and character. Matt is exactly the type of person we want influencing our student athletes. We look forward to having him lead our baseball program and represent our school.”