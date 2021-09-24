Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. to return Sunday against Bears

The star Browns wide receiver made it through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee and coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Bears.

Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament Oct. 25 against Cincinnati, an injury that kept him out during the Browns’ playoff run. He’s been inactive for Cleveland’s first two games.

The speedy receiver made a quicker-than-expected recovery following his November surgery and is set to make his season debut.

Beckham was close to returning for the season opener at Kansas City, but decided to further delay his comeback after going through warm-ups.

Steelers QB Roethlisberger will play, LB Watt questionable

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play Sunday against Cincinnati, while star outside linebacker is questionable because of a groin injury.

Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Thursday while dealing with a bruised chest suffered in a loss to Las Vegas last week.

Watt, who left the 26-17 setback to the Raiders in the second quarter, was limited for the third straight day. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, however, is out with a groin injury. Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones will both likely see more playing time with Highsmith unavailable.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, whose 14 receptions lead the team, also is out after injuring his knee on the final play last weekend.

Panthers RB McCaffrey out multiple weeks

Normally teams would be fired up after starting the season 3-0.

But there is plenty of concern in Carolina after losing three key players in a 24-9 win over the Texans Thursday night at Charlotte, N.C., including running back Christian McCaffrey, who will miss multiple weeks with a strained hamstring.

The team may have lost standout rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn for the season, according to coach Matt Rhule. The first defensive player selected in this year’s NFL Draft has three broken bones in his right foot and the team said Horn will decide after consulting with his family on whether to shut it down for the season.

Also, safety Juston Burris has a groin injury and it’s uncertain how long he will be out.

McCaffrey, a 2019 All-Pro, pulled up on the game’s third series while running a sweep and did not return. McCaffrey, who missed 13 games last season because of injuries, appeared on the verge of a big game and there’s no denying the Panthers have a completely different offense without him in the backfield. McCaffrey’s mere presence allows Carolina’s play-action passing game to function, and without him the Panthers could really struggle in Week 4 against Dallas.

Chiefs DE Clark might not play

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark strained his hamstring and cornerback Charvarius Ward strained his quad in practice this week, leaving the status of both in doubt for their game against the Chargers this weekend.

Clark missed most of training camp, all three preseason games and the Chiefs’ opener against the Browns with a strained hamstring. But coach Andy Reid said this injury is to the other hamstring, and that the original injury was fully healed when Clark took the field for last Sunday night’s loss to Baltimore.







