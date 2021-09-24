Cards can’t lose: Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in 13th straight win for St. Louis

St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from José Rondón , and leadoff man Tommy Edman finished with three hits. Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.

It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in 1935. It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second National League wild card, leading Philadelphia by 4½ games heading into Friday’s action.

The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win Friday, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill to top the Cubs, 8-5, in the opener of a doubleheader in Chicago.

“We’re just playing baseball,” manager Mike Shildt said “We’re just going out and everyone is doing everything we can do to win in the moment.”

Goldschmidt and O’Neill joined Cardinals third-baseman Nolan Arenado with 30 or more homers. St. Louis hasn’t had three hitters with 30 or more since 2004.

Jack Flaherty, out since Aug. 25 with a right shoulder strain, was reinstated from the injury list and started the second game.

Rays get Wander Franco back

Tampa Bay rookie Wander Franco was reinstated from the injured list after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury prior to the AL East-leading Rays beginning a three-game series with Miami. Franco batted second and started at shortstop.

“Actually I feel like it’s my debut,” Franco said through an interpreter. “It’s similar to that feeling. So, I’m ready to help the team win.”

Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit on Sept. 10. The 20-year-old’s run is the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21, behind Frank Robinson’s 43 games in 1956.

Slugger Nelson Cruz, who missed two games due to illness, was back in the lineup.

Zack Greinke goes back on the injured list

Houston put righthander Zack Greinke on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness prior to his scheduled start against Oakland, pitching Brandon Bielak in his place. Greinke spent 10 days on the injured list earlier this month, allowing 10 hits and 12 earned runs in a pair of starts since returning on Sept. 14. The Astros, with a magic number of three to clinch the AL West, recalled rookie righty Peter Solomon from Triple A to fill Greinke’s roster spot . . . Cleveland activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list for a home start against the White Sox. Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts, and will likely throw 60 to 65 pitches in his return . . . San Diego shut down catcher Austin Nola for the season, the sprained thumb he suffered on Tuesday in a home-plate collision with San Francisco’s Brandon Belt requiring surgery. Nola played in just 56 games this season, batting .272/.340/.376 with only two home runs. The Padres were 6½ games behind St. Louis after the Cardinals won on Friday afternoon, an NL-worst 11-26 since Aug. 11.