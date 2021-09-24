fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics add guards Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Matthews to training camp roster

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2021, 54 minutes ago
Ryan Arcidiacono joins the Celtics after four seasons with the Bulls.
Ryan Arcidiacono joins the Celtics after four seasons with the Bulls.Sarah Stier/Getty

The Celtics have filled out their training camp roster by adding guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Garrison Matthews, a league source confirmed.

Arcidiacono, a former Villanova star, averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists per game and connected on 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers over four seasons with the Bulls.

Matthews spent the last two years on a two-way contract with the Wizards. He appeared in 64 games for Washington last year, averaging 5.5 points and making 38.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

The source said that the two players will likely be among a group of players vying for Boston’s second two-way contract slot. Sam Hauser, a rookie from Virginia, signed a two-way deal with Boston this summer.

The Celtics open training camp on Tuesday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

