Celtics add guards Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Matthews to training camp roster

The Celtics have filled out their training camp roster by adding guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Garrison Matthews, a league source confirmed.

Arcidiacono, a former Villanova star, averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists per game and connected on 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers over four seasons with the Bulls.

Matthews spent the last two years on a two-way contract with the Wizards. He appeared in 64 games for Washington last year, averaging 5.5 points and making 38.4 percent of his 3-pointers.