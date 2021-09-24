Celtics add guards Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Matthews to training camp roster

The Celtics have filled out their training camp roster by adding guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Garrison Matthews, a league source confirmed.
Arcidiacono, a former Villanova star, averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists per game and connected on 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers over four seasons with the Bulls.
Matthews spent the last two years on a two-way contract with the Wizards. He appeared in 64 games for Washington last year, averaging 5.5 points and making 38.4 percent of his 3-pointers.
The source said that the two players will likely be among a group of players vying for Boston’s second two-way contract slot. Sam Hauser, a rookie from Virginia, signed a two-way deal with Boston this summer.
Advertisement
The Celtics open training camp on Tuesday.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.