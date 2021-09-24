David Brown, St. Mary’s in a rush to secure victory against Bishop Feehan

The 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound junior running back and safety — whose father, David Brown Sr., was a Hall of Fame basketball player for St. Mary’s and Westfield State and now coaches basketball at St. Mary’s — scored five touchdowns in a Week 2 win over Bellingham and followed up with three first-half scores against Feehan. Brown had 130 rushing yards on 13 carries in the first half and finished with 140 yards on 19 totes.

ATTLEBORO — David Brown has been a wrecking ball this season for St. Mary’s and he caused plenty of destruction in the first half of Friday’s 28-14 win over Bishop Feehan at McGrath Stadium, which served as both teams’ Catholic Central League opener.

“He’s a competitor,” St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll said. “Everything he does from the classroom to the football field or any sport he does, he wants to come out and compete.”

Brown and the Spartans (3-0, 1-0 Catholic Central), a Division 6 team playing on the road against a Division 2 team, set the tone early with a 52-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage.

“Most people in the state see St. Mary’s as a small school in Lynn, Division 6,” Brown said. “They don’t think we have a chance against any team that’s a bigger school . . . It’s a really big win for us.”

Feehan (2-1, 0-1) answered that opening salvo with a 13-play, 76-yard drive capped by a 25-yard scoring strike from Aidan Crump to Matt Saunders. St. Mary’s responded with a 92-yard drive, highlighted by a 30-yard pass from senior Ali Barry to Brown, who was involved in every aspect of the game. He intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and dropped a perfect coffin corner punt down to the 2-yard line in the third when Feehan was building momentum. Last week, he ran back a pair of punts for touchdowns.

“Every aspect of the game, defense and offense, he can do,” Driscoll said. “But the key thing is you watch someone on special teams and he’s the first one down there. He takes great pride in what he does. That’s a huge difference in our football team and I think it’s contagious.”

Brown’s second touchdown, which came at the end of that 92-yard drive, was a thing of beauty as he broke a half-dozen tackles, shedding defenders on a 23-yard run.

“I kind of lost my balance on the first broken tackle, but the kid didn’t come on to me so I used the stiff-arm and the rest is the weight room, putting on strength,” Brown said. “I just saw the end zone and I knew I was going for it. Nothing was going to stop me.”

Feehan wasted no time driving back down the field, but sputtered in the red zone and missed a 28-yard field goal. St. Mary’s kept plowing away with its ground game, marching 80 yards on 10 plays for a 6-yard Brown touchdown.

The Spartans extended their lead just before the half by blocking a punt and scoring three plays later on a 2-yard run by Derek Coulanges.

“I think the biggest play of the game was the blocked punt,” Driscoll said.

Feehan, which was without leading rusher Nick Yanchuk but still managed 15 first downs, dominated the third quarter. The Shamrocks defense didn’t allow a first down, while the offense took the ball, re-dedicated itself to the run and drove 77 yards on 11 plays for a 1-yard score by junior Case Mankins, the son of former Patriots lineman Logan Mankins.

“They kind of whooped us a little bit in the second half,” Driscoll said. “But we were able to hang on.”

While the Spartans’ offense sputtered, the defense stepped up with two key interceptions, one each by Brown and Coulanges. Crump finished just 8-of-25 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and three picks. Cameron Burns added 98 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Shamrocks, while St. Mary’s got 92 rushing yards and 67 passing yards from Barry.